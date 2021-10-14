What’s Mark Hamill’s favourite Megastar Wars meme? A brand new bankruptcy within the actor’s adventures on Twitter

Mark Hamill, recognized for taking part in Luke Skywalker within the Megastar Wars franchise, continues his adventures on social media. The actor is understood on Twitter for proportion tales, jokes, some curious information about Megastar Wars and a few intense reviews. Hamill not too long ago took to social media to shield the Megastar Wars prequel trilogy (Episode 1, 2 and three).

Now, a fan has requested Mark Hamill what his favourite meme is and the actor has answered with a picture that stunned many lovers … “What’s your favourite Megastar Wars meme?“requested @lightsabrqueen. Hamill responds:”Too many to select only one favourite, however that is lovely cool. “. The actor used the lisa simpson presentation meme to give an explanation for why other people should not care about other folks’s reviews about Megastar Wars.

Too many to make a choice only one favourite, however that is lovely darn just right.

🤣👍 https://t.co/AebDEoFAO2 percent.twitter.com/zm4HPS4LMd — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 12, 2021

He not too long ago discovered that he had a pretend account on TikTok, so he made up our minds to create an account and add content material … which we already advised you is helpful. You’ll see it HERE.

As for the Megastar Wars franchise, the following large undertaking is Megastar Wars: The Ebook of Boba Fett, which not too long ago printed an excellent poster. Moreover, Season 3 of The Mandalorian is already in manufacturing. And in regards to the fresh releases, Megastar Wars: Visions is now to be had on Disney + and gives an alternative viewpoint on what we have noticed to this point in Megastar Wars.