What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

Wednesday 26th February: I Am Not Okay with This season one

A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The Finish of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage woman battling the struggles of rising up whereas additionally mourning the lack of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has tremendous powers… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th February: The Final Factor He Needed

A tough-hitting reporter turns into entangled within the story she’s attempting to interrupt when she helps her ailing father dealer an arms deal in Central America. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck , Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez star. Watch on Netflix

Monday 24th February: Higher Name Saul season 5

The primary episode of the superb Breaking Unhealthy spin-off’s penultimate sequence arrives immediately, with subsequent episodes added on a weekly foundation thereafter. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 23rd February: Glitch Techs

Animated sequence about two teenagers utilizing their jobs at a online game retailer as a entrance for his or her actual jobs: searching down online game monsters who’ve escaped into the true world. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 22nd February: Hello Bye, Mama!



A model new South Korean sequence a few ghost who will get a second likelihood at life and returns to her (now remarried) husband and baby. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 21st February: Gentefied season one

Three Latin cousins navigate their variations as they work to maintain their grandfather’s taco store afloat in an LA neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 20th February: Spectros

Set within the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this sequence follows a bunch of youngsters as they face off in opposition to an evil drive bringing vengeful spirits again from the useless… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Love Is Blind

This high-concept relationship present sees a bunch of singletons couple up and get engaged earlier than they know what their companion really appears to be like like. Once they lastly meet in individual, their newfound relationship is put to the final word take a look at. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Cable Ladies season 5: half one

The primary a part of the ultimate season of Netflix’s Spanish interval drama set in a 1920s telecommunications firm. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 18th February: Dragon Quest: Your Story

Animated movie based mostly on the fifth recreation within the standard online game sequence, which sees a younger adventurer getting down to discover the hero who can save his mom’s life. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th February: The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia

This kids’s comedy sequence follows 15-year-old Ashley Garcia, who strikes throughout the nation to pursue her dream: a profession in robotics. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 16th February: Proud Mary

In attempting to shield an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit lady sparks a bitter mob battle and quickly faces great threats from all sides. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 15th February: The BFG

Just a little orphan meets up with a form large who’s imagined to eat her however as an alternative protects her from some actually horrible giants who terrorise them each. Watch on Netflix

Learn our full The BFG assessment

Friday 14th February: Inglourious Basterds

A Jewish cinema proprietor in occupied Paris is pressured to host a Nazi premiere, the place a bunch of American troopers known as the Basterds plans a face-off. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 13th February: Narcos: Mexico season two

Netflix’s stand-alone crime drama is again for a second season, persevering with the story of real-life narco ​Félix Gallardo and the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 12th February: To All of the Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You

Sequel to the 2018 romcom smash, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo amongst these reprising their roles. Will the course of real love run easily..? Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 11th February: Cagaster of an Insect Cage season one

A younger exterminator and a teenage woman attempt to observe down her mom on this unique anime sequence set 30 years after a illness has turned a lot of the inhabitants into carnivorous bugs… Watch on Netflix

Monday 10th February: Horse Lady

Netflix Unique: a socially awkward lady with a passion for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows finds her more and more lucid goals trickling into her waking life. Watch on Netflix

Sunday ninth February: Peter Rabbit

Beatrix Potter’s big-eared woodland hero bounds into the 21st century with a paw-thumping journey owing as a lot to the knockabout cartoon mayhem of Tom and Jerry or Looney Tunes because it does the unique tales written greater than 100 years in the past. James Corden lends his voice to the titular bunny. Watch on Netflix

Saturday eighth February: Trainwreck

Comedy movie written by and starring Amy Schumer, through which younger journal author is made to consider that relationships and marriages maintain no worth. Watch on Netflix