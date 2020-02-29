What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the most important Netflix Authentic movies to the perfect TV shows obtainable on the large streaming platform, try how one can get probably the most out of your subscription with all the perfect new releases to look at on Netflix.

With a new present or movie to stream added to the checklist every single day, you’ll by no means be caught for what to look at on Netflix once more.

Saturday 29th February: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12

Gents, begin your engines! The drag queen competitors returns for its 12th 12 months, with 13 new queens taking to the her-storic runway. Anticipate extra shady shenanigans and death-drops to sashay onto screens. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 28th February: All of the Vivid Locations

Two teenagers fighting emotional scars change one another’s lives on this movie primarily based on the best-selling younger grownup novel by Jennifer Niven, starring Elle Fanning. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 27th February: Altered Carbon season two

Lengthy-awaited second run for the cyberpunk sequence primarily based on Richard Okay Morgan’s 2002 novel of the identical identify, set in a somewhat dystopian future by which folks’s consciousness will be downloaded into new our bodies… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th February: I Am Not Okay with This season one

A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The Finish of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage lady battling the struggles of rising up whereas additionally mourning the lack of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has tremendous powers… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th February: The Final Factor He Wished

A tough-hitting reporter turns into entangled within the story she’s making an attempt to interrupt when she helps her ailing father dealer an arms deal in Central America. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck , Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez star. Watch on Netflix

Monday 24th February: Higher Name Saul season 5

The primary episode of the wonderful Breaking Unhealthy spin-off’s penultimate sequence arrives right now, with subsequent episodes added on a weekly foundation thereafter. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 23rd February: Glitch Techs

Animated sequence about two teenagers utilizing their jobs at a online game retailer as a entrance for his or her actual jobs: looking down online game monsters who’ve escaped into the actual world. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 22nd February: Hello Bye, Mama!



A model new South Korean sequence a couple of ghost who will get a second probability at life and returns to her (now remarried) husband and little one. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 21st February: Gentefied season one

Three Latin cousins navigate their variations as they work to maintain their grandfather’s taco store afloat in an LA neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 20th February: Spectros

Set within the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this sequence follows a gaggle of youngsters as they face off in opposition to an evil power bringing vengeful spirits again from the useless… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Love Is Blind

This high-concept courting present sees a gaggle of singletons couple up and get engaged earlier than they know what their companion really seems like. Once they lastly meet in individual, their newfound relationship is put to the last word take a look at. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Cable Women season 5: half one

The primary a part of the ultimate season of Netflix’s Spanish interval drama set in a 1920s telecommunications firm. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 18th February: Dragon Quest: Your Story

Animated movie primarily based on the fifth sport within the fashionable online game sequence, which sees a younger adventurer getting down to discover the hero who can save his mom’s life. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th February: The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia

This kids’s comedy sequence follows 15-year-old Ashley Garcia, who strikes throughout the nation to pursue her dream: a profession in robotics. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 16th February: Proud Mary

In making an attempt to defend an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit lady sparks a bitter mob struggle and quickly faces super threats from all sides. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 15th February: The BFG

Somewhat orphan meets up with a sort big who’s presupposed to eat her however as an alternative protects her from some really horrible giants who terrorise them each. Watch on Netflix

Friday 14th February: Inglourious Basterds

A Jewish cinema proprietor in occupied Paris is compelled to host a Nazi premiere, the place a gaggle of American troopers known as the Basterds plans a face-off. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 13th February: Narcos: Mexico season two

Netflix’s stand-alone crime drama is again for a second season, persevering with the story of real-life narco ​Félix Gallardo and the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 12th February: To All of the Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You

Sequel to the 2018 romcom smash, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo amongst these reprising their roles. Will the course of real love run easily..? Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 11th February: Cagaster of an Insect Cage season one

A younger exterminator and a teenage lady attempt to observe down her mom on this unique anime sequence set 30 years after a illness has turned a lot of the inhabitants into carnivorous bugs… Watch on Netflix

Monday 10th February: Horse Woman

Netflix Authentic: a socially awkward lady with a passion for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows finds her more and more lucid desires trickling into her waking life. Watch on Netflix

Sunday ninth February: Peter Rabbit

Beatrix Potter’s big-eared woodland hero bounds into the 21st century with a paw-thumping journey owing as a lot to the knockabout cartoon mayhem of Tom and Jerry or Looney Tunes because it does the unique tales written greater than 100 years in the past. James Corden lends his voice to the titular bunny. Watch on Netflix

Saturday eighth February: Trainwreck

Comedy movie written by and starring Amy Schumer, by which younger journal author is made to imagine that relationships and marriages maintain no worth. Watch on Netflix