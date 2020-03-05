What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the most important Netflix Unique movies to the perfect TV shows obtainable on the large streaming platform, take a look at the best way to get probably the most out of your subscription with all the perfect new releases to look at on Netflix.

Thursday fifth March: Castlevania season 3

Impressed by the traditional video video games, a vampire hunter fights to save lots of a besieged metropolis from a military of otherworldly beasts managed by Dracula himself. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 4th March: Apollo 11



NEON/NASA



Released final yr to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the primary Moon touchdown, this fascinating documentary presents mankind’s historic enterprise because it’s by no means been seen or heard earlier than… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday third March: Supersonic

Documentary from 2016 concerning the 1990s rise of legendary Britpop band Oasis, that includes live performance footage and new interviews. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd March: Spirited Away

One of many newest Studio Ghibli movies to reach on Netflix, Spirited Away tells the story of a younger woman who enters an deserted amusement park whereas accompanying her dad and mom on a household outing, and finds herself transported to a fantastical world managed by two witches, the place she should comply with the principles if she is ever to return residence. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 1st March: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again Evolution

The 22nd instalment within the Pokemon movie sequence and additionally a CGI remake of the very first, Mewtwo Strikes Again sees trainers Ash, Misty and Brock cross paths with an artificially-created titan. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 29th February: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12



VH1



Gents, begin your engines! The drag queen competitors returns for its 12th yr, with 13 new queens taking to the her-storic runway. Anticipate extra shady shenanigans and death-drops to sashay onto screens. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 28th February: All of the Vivid Locations

Two teenagers combating emotional scars change one another’s lives on this movie based mostly on the best-selling younger grownup novel by Jennifer Niven, starring Elle Fanning. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 27th February: Altered Carbon season two

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Lengthy-awaited second run for the cyberpunk sequence based mostly on Richard Ok Morgan’s 2002 novel of the identical identify, set in a quite dystopian future during which folks’s consciousness will be downloaded into new our bodies… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th February: I Am Not Okay with This season one

A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The Finish of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage woman battling the struggles of rising up whereas additionally mourning the lack of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has tremendous powers… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th February: The Final Factor He Needed

A tough-hitting reporter turns into entangled within the story she’s making an attempt to interrupt when she helps her ailing father dealer an arms deal in Central America. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck , Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez star. Watch on Netflix

Monday 24th February: Higher Name Saul season 5

The primary episode of the superb Breaking Unhealthy spin-off’s penultimate sequence arrives in the present day, with subsequent episodes added on a weekly foundation thereafter. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 23rd February: Glitch Techs

Animated sequence about two teenagers utilizing their jobs at a online game retailer as a entrance for his or her actual jobs: searching down online game monsters who’ve escaped into the actual world. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 22nd February: Hello Bye, Mama!



A model new South Korean sequence a few ghost who will get a second likelihood at life and returns to her (now remarried) husband and youngster. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 21st February: Gentefied season one

Three Latin cousins navigate their variations as they work to maintain their grandfather’s taco store afloat in an LA neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 20th February: Spectros

Set within the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this sequence follows a gaggle of youngsters as they face off towards an evil drive bringing vengeful spirits again from the lifeless… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Love Is Blind

This high-concept courting present sees a gaggle of singletons couple up and get engaged earlier than they know what their associate really appears to be like like. Once they lastly meet in particular person, their newfound relationship is put to the last word take a look at. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Cable Women season 5: half one

The primary a part of the ultimate season of Netflix’s Spanish interval drama set in a 1920s telecommunications firm. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 18th February: Dragon Quest: Your Story

Animated movie based mostly on the fifth sport within the widespread online game sequence, which sees a younger adventurer getting down to discover the hero who can save his mom’s life. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th February: The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia

This kids’s comedy sequence follows 15-year-old Ashley Garcia, who strikes throughout the nation to pursue her dream: a profession in robotics. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 16th February: Proud Mary

Sony

In making an attempt to shield an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit lady sparks a bitter mob struggle and quickly faces super threats from all sides. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 15th February: The BFG

Just a little orphan meets up with a sort large who’s alleged to eat her however as an alternative protects her from some actually horrible giants who terrorise them each. Watch on Netflix