What’s new on Netflix in August 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Netflix has been one thing of a saviour for households round the nation – and with the continued delays to releases of main blockbusters the reliance for new movies and TV shows on the streaming platform appears more likely to proceed for a while but.

And whereas there’ll absolutely come a degree the place Netflix struggles to seek out new materials to launch given the ongoing disruption to manufacturing on new shows, that time has not come but – there are a number of thrilling new releases coming to the service in the subsequent month.

August sees the return of the cult favorite sequence Lucifer for the first a part of its fifth season, whereas hit authentic actuality TV present Promoting Sundown is again for a 3rd run after a vastly profitable second outing earlier this 12 months.

There are additionally a number of new documentaries, together with one which focuses on the profession and controversial legacy of former France worldwide striker Nicolas Anelka, and one other a few man who spent his life looking for aliens.

On the film entrance there isn’t a doubting the headline information – Netflix is including one other big-budget blockbuster to its ranks, this time an motion movie referred to as Mission Energy starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt.

In case you’re nonetheless on the hunt for Netflix’s July releases, now we have the schedule.

Learn on for our choose of the August record.

Saturday 1st August

Don’t Inform the Bride season 1 Collection in which grooms take sole cost of organising their weddings

Excessive Cake Makers season 1 Documentary sequence following elite bakers and sugar-craft specialists

Excessive Chocolate Makers season 1 Chocolatiers from round the UK design and make wonderful chocolate on fee

The Fall All three sequence of the hit crime drama starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan are coming on Netflix

Friday Evening Dinner season 5 The fifth – and second most up-to-date – sequence of the widespread sitcom has been added

The Governor Nigerian political sequence will get its debut a month after initially deliberate

Meet the Dad and mom season 1 Actuality sport present hosted by Alex Zane

Nagi-Asu: a Lull in the Sea season 1 The primary sequence of the coming-of-age anime sequence about 5 buddies who’ve sorted Manaka since they have been kids

The Subsequent Step season 6 Drama sequence following younger dancers at the Subsequent Step Dance Studio

Operation Ouch! Medical doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken hosts the CBBC medical sequence for youngsters

Tremendous Monsters: the New Class Animated children present a few group of preschool children, whose mother and father are the world’s most well-known monsters

Toradora! season 1 Slice-of-life anime sequence

Plus older movies arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

American Historical past X (1998)

American Pie Presents Band Camp (2008)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breaking Daybreak Half One (2011)

Breaking Daybreak Half Two (2012)

Breaking the Financial institution (2014)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Bulletproof (1996)

The Name (2013)

Baby’s Play 2 (1990)

The Deep Finish of the Ocean (1999)

Deep Influence (1998)

Duplicity (2009)

Eclipse (2010)

Flipped (2010)

George A Romero’s Land of the Lifeless (2005)

Gringo (2018)

The Guys (2002)

How you can Lose a Man in 10 Days (2003)

The Imitation Recreation (2014)

Jackass Quantity Two (2006)

jackass presents: Dangerous Grandpa .5 (2014)

Jackass 3.5 (2011)

jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jesus Christ Celebrity (2000)

The Decide (2014)

The Masks (1994)

New Moon (2009)

The Nightingale (2018)

Open Season (2006)

Out of Sight (1998)

Pee-wee’s Huge Journey (1985)

Rise of the Legend (2018)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

The Saint (1997)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Intercourse and the Metropolis 2 (2010)

Tammy (2014)

Twilight (2008)

The place’s the Cash (2017)

Sunday 2nd August

Linked New documentary sequence in which science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the methods in which we’re linked to one another, the world and the universe

Monday third August

Immigration Nation Restricted sequence having a look at US immigration

Malibu Rescue: the Subsequent Wave Household comedy in which Staff Flounder takes to the seaside to host — and unexpectedly compete in – the Worldwide Beachmaster Competitors

The Peanut Butter Falcon Movie starring Shia LaBeouf a few man who runs away from a residential nursing residence to pursue his dream of turning into a professional wrestler

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer season Camp Animated children’ particular

Tuesday 4th August

Thriller Lab Felipe Castanhari explores science, historical past, mysteries and marvels, and uncovers wonderful details

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning New stand-up particular from the comic and Saturday Evening Dwell author

Wednesday fifth August

Anelka: Misunderstood Documentary about the profession and controversial legacy of the former France worldwide striker

Wenger, Henry, Drogba, Petit, Pogba and – *in fact* – Nicolas Anelka, speaking about Nicolas Anelka? Oui. Très bon. Anelka: Misunderstood arrives on Netflix on 5 August. pic.twitter.com/dg1xXIbBbT — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) July 22, 2020

World’s Most Needed season 1 New documentary sequence profiling criminals who’ve evaded seize

Thursday sixth August

Hazard Shut: the Battle of Lengthy Tan Australian warfare film about the eponymous battle that passed off throughout the Vietnam Battle

Nasha Natasha Documentary about Natalia Oreiro, a Uruguayan singer and actress

The Rain season 3 The third and ultimate season of the Danish post-apocalyptic sequence

The Seven Lethal Sins season 4 The fourth run of the widespread anime, which has a unique studio behind it than beforehand

Friday seventh August

Motion Level Comedy movie starring Johnny Knoxville as the proprietor of an amusement park with harmful rides and no security measures

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run German movie sequel to a success TV sequence of the identical identify

Excessive Seas season 3 The third run of the Spanish interval thriller drama about unexplained deaths on an opulent ship in 1940

The Magic College Bus Rides Once more Youngsters in House The Magic College Bus kids blast into orbit — and onto the Worldwide House Station

Nailed It! Mexico season 2 The return of the baking competitors from the Latin American nation

The New Legends of Monkey season 2 Second run of the Australian/New Zealand sequence based mostly on the ’70s Japanese manufacturing Monkey

Promoting Sundown season 3 Third season of the hit actuality sequence about property brokers promoting glamorous homes in the Hollywood Hills

Superfly 2018 reboot of the ’70s movie of the identical identify

Tiny Creatures season 1 Nature sequence in which little animals embark on massive adventures throughout the US

Improve Horror movie based mostly round a technophobe who suffers paralysis and loses his spouse throughout an assault

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia Restricted sequence, focusing on “fashionable” wizards who discover themselves thrust into the world of Camelot

Work It Authentic comedy movie a few sensible however clumsy highschool senior vows to get into her late father’s alma mater by reworking herself and a misfit squad into dance champions

Saturday eighth August

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan The journalist and broadcaster interviews a few of the most harmful convicts in America (ITV sequence)

Tuesday 11th August

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Youngsters Stand-up particular from the former Saturday Evening Dwell star

Wednesday 12th August

Inexperienced Leaf season 5 Fifth outing for the drama sequence about the Greenleaf household, which runs the sprawling Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries

Friday 14th August

Soiled John season 2 Second instalment of the true crime anthology sequence that explores the theme of affection gone incorrect

[email protected] Animated household comedy film a few teen gamer compelled into turning into a babysitter

The Nice Heist (El Robo Del Siglo) season 1 Collection based mostly on the 1994 theft of US$33 million from Colombia’s central financial institution

Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun Function-length particular from the widespread CBeebies sequence

Mission Energy Authentic blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt a few world the place it’s attainable to take a tablet that provides the person them tremendous powers for 5 minutes

3% season 4 Fourth outing for the futuristic thriller sequence in which the elite inhabit an island paradise removed from the crowded slums, and individuals get one likelihood to affix the 3% saved from squalor

Saturday 15th August

Jackass: the Film (2002) Johnny Knoxville heads a crew of stuntmen, skate boarders and all-around lunatics as they prank, embarrass and torture one another in the identify of enjoyable

Ojo’s in d’Home season 1 The favored Nigerian sitcom arrives on Netflix

Rita season 5 Fifth run for the Danish comedy drama

Takki season 1 Saudi Arabian drama about the monarchy and strict Wahabbism of the nation

Monday 17th August

Glitch Techs season 2 Second run for the Nickelodeon sequence in which two teenagers who work at a online game retailer additionally hunt online game monsters

Wednesday 19th August

Excessive Rating Science and nature documentary restricted sequence

Thursday 20th August

Nice Pretender season 1 Japanese anime comedy crime caper

John Was Making an attempt to Contact Aliens Documentary movie about John Shepherd, a person who spent greater than three a long time trying to get in contact with aliens

Friday 21st August

Alien TV season 1 Goofy children’ comedy

Lucifer season 5A Massively widespread sequence about the eponymous demon who returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and run a membership

Rust Valley Restorers season 3 Return of the Canadian documentary sequence in which retro vehicles are revamped, in search of a revenue

The Sleepover Comedy movie in which two siblings be taught their overprotective mother is a extremely skilled former thief kidnapped for one final job – and solely they will save her

Tuesday 25th August

Trinkets season 2 Second sequence of the teen drama a few grieving teenager who finds an sudden reference to two classmates at her new highschool

Wednesday 26th August

Rising Phoenix Documenting the origins of the Paralympic Video games

Thursday 27th August

Aggretusko season 3 Third outing for the Japanese anime musical comedy

Friday 28th August

Cobra Kai The primary two seasons of the martial arts sequence

Unknown Origins Spanish language sci-fi movie about two cops who staff up with comedian e book nerds to seek out a killer

Take a look at our lists of the greatest TV shows on Netflix and the greatest movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information