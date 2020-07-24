What’s new on Netflix in August 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Netflix has been one thing of a saviour for households round the nation – and with the continued delays to releases of main blockbusters the reliance for new movies and TV shows on the streaming platform appears prone to proceed for some time.

And whereas there’ll certainly come a degree the place Netflix struggles to search out new stuff to launch given the ongoing disruption to manufacturing on new shows, that time has not come but – there are a number of thrilling new releases coming to the service in the subsequent month.

August sees the return of the cult favorite sequence Lucifer for the first a part of its fifth season, whereas hit unique actuality TV present Promoting Sundown is again for a 3rd run after a vastly profitable second outing earlier this yr.

There are additionally a number of new documentaries, together with one with focuses on the profession and controversial legacy of former France worldwide striker Nicolas Anelka, and one other a couple of man who spent his life looking for aliens.

On the film entrance there isn’t a doubting the headline information – with Netflix including one other big-budget blockbuster to its ranks, this time an motion movie referred to as Mission Energy starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt.

For those who’re nonetheless on the hunt for Netflix’s July releases we’ve got the schedule.

Learn on for our choose of the August checklist.

Saturday 1st August

The Fall All three sequence of the hit crime drama starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan at the moment are out there on Netflix

Friday Evening Dinner season 5 The fifth – and second most up-to-date – sequence of the in style sitcom has been added

The Governor Nigerian political sequence will get its debut a month after had initially been deliberate

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea season 1 The primary sequence of the coming-of-age anime sequence about 5 mates who’ve taken care of Manaka since they had been youngsters

Tremendous Monsters: The New Class Animated children present a couple of group of preschool children, whose dad and mom are the world’s most well-known monsters

Toradora season 1 Slice of life anime sequence

Plus older movies arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

American Historical past X (1998)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breaking the Financial institution (2014)

Bulletproof (1996)

Deep Affect (1998)

Duplicity (2009)

Flipped (2010)

Out of Sight (1998)

Pee-wee’s Massive Journey (1985)

Rise of the Legend (2014)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

The Saint (1997)

The Masks (1994)

The place’s The Cash (2017)

Monday third August

The Peanut Butter Falcon Movie starring Shia LeBeouf a couple of man who runs away from a residential nursing house to pursue his dream of changing into a professional wrestler

Tuesday 4th August

Sam Jay: Three In the Morning New stand-up particular from comic and Saturday Evening Stay author Sam Jay

Wednesday fifth August

Anelka: Misunderstood Documentary about the profession and controversial legacy of the former France worldwide striker

Wenger, Henry, Drogba, Petit, Pogba and – *after all* – Nicolas Anelka, speaking about Nicolas Anelka? Oui. Très bon. Anelka: Misunderstood arrives on Netflix on 5 August. pic.twitter.com/dg1xXIbBbT — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) July 22, 2020

Thursday sixth August

Hazard Shut: The Battle of Lengthy Tan Australian warfare film about the eponymous battle which passed off throughout the Vietnam Conflict

Nasha Natasha Documentary about Natalia Oreiro, a Uruguayan singer and actress

The Rain season 3 The third and closing season of the Danish post-apocalyptic sequence

The Seven Lethal Sins season 4 The fourth run of the in style anime, which has a unique studio behind it than beforehand

Friday seventh August

Motion Level Comedy movie starring Johnny Knoxville as the proprietor of an amusement park with harmful rides and no security measures

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run German movie sequel to successful TV sequence of the similar title

Excessive Seas season 3 the third run of the Spanish interval thriller drama about unexplained deaths on an opulent ship in 1940

The New Legends of Monkey season 2 Second run of the Australian/New Zealand sequence primarily based on the ’70s Japanese manufacturing Monkey

Promoting Sundown season 3 Third season of the hit actuality sequence about property brokers promoting glamorous homes in the Hollywood Hills

Superfly 2018 reboot of the ’70s movie of the similar title

Improve Horror movie primarily based round a technophobe who suffers paralysis and loses his spouse throughout an assault

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia The final sequence of the in style animated sequence, focusing on “trendy” wizards who discover themselves thrust into the world of Camelot

Work It Unique comedy movie a couple of good however clumsy highschool senior vows to get into her late father’s alma mater by remodeling herself and a misfit squad into dance champions

Saturday eighth August

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan The journalist and broadcaster interviews a few of the most harmful convicts in America

Wednesday 12th August

Inexperienced Leaf season 5 Fifth outing for the drama sequence about the Greenleaf household, which runs the sprawling Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries

Friday 14th August

Soiled John season 2 Second installment of the true crime anthology sequence that explores the theme of affection gone unsuitable

The Nice Heist season 1

Mission Energy Unique blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt a couple of world the place it’s potential to take a capsule that offers the person them tremendous powers for 5 minutes

Saturday 15th August

Jackass: The Film 2002 Johnny Knoxville heads a crew of stuntmen, skate boarders and all-around lunatics as they prank, embarrass and torture one another in the title of enjoyable

Ojo’s in d’Home season 1 The favored Nigerian sitcom arrives on Netflix

Takki season 1 Saudi Arabian drama about the monarchy and strict Wahabbism of the nation

Thursday 20th August

John Was Making an attempt to Contact Aliens Documentary movie about John Shepherd a person who spent greater than three many years making an attempt to get in contact with aliens

Friday 21st August

Lucifer season 5A Fashionable sequence about the eponymous demon who returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and run a membership

Tuesday 25th August

Trinkets season 2 Second season of the teen drama a couple of grieving teenager who finds an sudden reference to two classmates at her new highschool

Thursday 27th August

Aggretusko season 3 Third outing for the Japanese anime musical comedy

Friday 28th August

Cobra Kai The primary two seasons of the martial arts sequence have been added to the streaming platform

Unknown Origins Spanish language sci-fi movie about two cops who group up with comedian e book nerds to search out a killer

