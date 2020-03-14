What’s new on Netflix? The latest films and TV shows to watch

From the largest Netflix Unique films to the very best TV shows accessible on the large streaming platform, try how to get essentially the most out of your subscription with all the very best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new present or movie to stream added to the listing each day, you’ll by no means be caught for what to watch on Netflix once more.

Saturday 14th March: A Quiet Place

Widespread horror movie from John Krasinski a few future Earth that has been taken over by a bunch of monsters that kill something that makes a sound.

Friday 13th March: Elite season 3

Return of the favored Spanish drama sequence a few conflict between working-class college students and their rich friends, the place the our bodies hold piling up.

Thursday 12th March: Straight Outta Compton

Gangsta rap pioneers NWA launched their first album in 1988, and it shares its title with this juggernaut of a biopic. With songs like F*** tha Police, the group introduced the on a regular basis struggles of black youth in LA to worldwide audiences, attracting controversy and acclaim in equal measure.

Wednesday 11th March: On My Block season 3

A 3rd run for the comedy drama sequence (pictured above) about 4 street-savvy pals going by way of highschool in an inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Tuesday 10th March: Carmen Sandiego: to Steal or Not to Steal

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Stranger Issues's Finn Wolfhard lend their voices to this interactive animated journey in regards to the eponymous heroine.

Monday ninth March: The Protector season 3

The Turkish fantasy drama about an historical secret order will get a 3rd run.

Sunday eighth March: Paradise PD

Animated comedy. An keen younger rookie joins the ragtag small-town police drive led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their manner by way of an enormous drug case.

Saturday seventh March: Ugly Scrumptious season 2

Superstar chef David Chang is again to proceed his seek for the world's most satisfying meals.

Friday sixth March: Spenser Confidential

Mark Wahlberg stars in a Netflix Unique movie from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, a few former police detective who returns to Boston's felony underworld.

Thursday fifth March: Castlevania season 3

Impressed by the basic video video games, a vampire hunter fights to save a besieged metropolis from a military of otherworldly beasts managed by Dracula himself.

Wednesday 4th March: Apollo 11

Launched final 12 months to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the primary Moon touchdown, this fascinating documentary presents mankind's historic enterprise because it's by no means been seen or heard earlier than…

Tuesday third March: Supersonic

Documentary from 2016 in regards to the 1990s rise of legendary Britpop band Oasis, that includes live performance footage and new interviews.

Monday 2nd March: Spirited Away

One of many latest Studio Ghibli films to arrive on Netflix, Spirited Away tells the story of a younger woman who enters an deserted amusement park whereas accompanying her mother and father on a household outing, and finds herself transported to a fantastical world managed by two witches, the place she should observe the foundations if she is ever to return residence.

Sunday 1st March: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again Evolution

The 22nd instalment within the Pokemon movie sequence and additionally a CGI remake of the very first, Mewtwo Strikes Again sees trainers Ash, Misty and Brock cross paths with an artificially-created titan.

Saturday 29th February: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12



Gents, begin your engines! The drag queen competitors returns for its 12th 12 months, with 13 new queens taking to the her-storic runway. Count on extra shady shenanigans and death-drops to sashay onto screens.

Friday 28th February: All of the Vivid Locations

Two teenagers battling emotional scars change one another's lives on this movie based mostly on the best-selling younger grownup novel by Jennifer Niven, starring Elle Fanning.

Thursday 27th February: Altered Carbon season two

Lengthy-awaited second run for the cyberpunk sequence based mostly on Richard Okay Morgan's 2002 novel of the identical title, set in a somewhat dystopian future wherein folks's consciousness may be downloaded into new our bodies…

Wednesday 26th February: I Am Not Okay with This season one

A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The Finish of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage woman battling the struggles of rising up whereas additionally mourning the lack of her father – and that's when she discovers she has tremendous powers…

Tuesday 25th February: The Final Factor He Wished

A tough-hitting reporter turns into entangled within the story she's attempting to break when she helps her ailing father dealer an arms deal in Central America. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck , Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez star.

Monday 24th February: Higher Name Saul season 5

The first episode of the wonderful Breaking Unhealthy spin-off's penultimate sequence arrives right now, with subsequent episodes added on a weekly foundation thereafter.

Sunday 23rd February: Glitch Techs

Animated sequence about two teenagers utilizing their jobs at a online game retailer as a entrance for his or her actual jobs: looking down online game monsters who've escaped into the true world.

Saturday 22nd February: Hello Bye, Mama!



A model new South Korean sequence a few ghost who will get a second likelihood at life and returns to her (now remarried) husband and little one.

Friday 21st February: Gentefied season one

Three Latin cousins navigate their variations as they work to hold their grandfather's taco store afloat in an LA neighbourhood.

Thursday 20th February: Spectros

Set within the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this sequence follows a bunch of youngsters as they face off in opposition to an evil drive bringing vengeful spirits again from the lifeless…

Wednesday 19th February: Love Is Blind

This high-concept courting present sees a bunch of singletons couple up and get engaged earlier than they know what their associate truly appears like. Once they lastly meet in individual, their newfound relationship is put to the last word take a look at.

Wednesday 19th February: Cable Ladies season 5: half one

The first a part of the ultimate season of Netflix's Spanish interval drama set in a 1920s telecommunications firm.

Tuesday 18th February: Dragon Quest: Your Story

Animated movie based mostly on the fifth recreation within the fashionable online game sequence, which sees a younger adventurer setting out to discover the hero who can save his mom's life.

Monday 17th February: The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia

This kids's comedy sequence follows 15-year-old Ashley Garcia, who strikes throughout the nation to pursue her dream: a profession in robotics.

Sunday 16th February: Proud Mary

In attempting to shield an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit girl sparks a bitter mob conflict and soon faces great threats from all sides.

Saturday 15th February: The BFG

Somewhat orphan meets up with a sort big who's supposed to eat her however as a substitute protects her from some really horrible giants who terrorise them each.

Friday 14th February: Inglourious Basterds

A Jewish cinema proprietor in occupied Paris is compelled to host a Nazi premiere, the place a bunch of American troopers known as the Basterds plans a face-off.

Thursday 13th February: Narcos: Mexico season two

Netflix's stand-alone crime drama is again for a second season, persevering with the story of real-life narco ​Félix Gallardo and the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico.

Wednesday 12th February: To All of the Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You

Sequel to the 2018 romcom smash, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo amongst these reprising their roles. Will the course of real love run easily..?

Tuesday 11th February: Cagaster of an Insect Cage season one

A younger exterminator and a teenage woman attempt to monitor down her mom on this authentic anime sequence set 30 years after a illness has turned a lot of the inhabitants into carnivorous bugs…

Monday 10th February: Horse Woman

Netflix Unique: a socially awkward girl with a passion for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows finds her more and more lucid desires trickling into her waking life.

Sunday ninth February: Peter Rabbit

Beatrix Potter's big-eared woodland hero bounds into the 21st century with a paw-thumping journey owing as a lot to the knockabout cartoon mayhem of Tom and Jerry or Looney Tunes because it does the unique tales written greater than 100 years in the past. James Corden lends his voice to the titular bunny.

Saturday eighth February: Trainwreck

Comedy movie written by and starring Amy Schumer, wherein younger journal author is made to consider that relationships and marriages maintain no worth.

Friday seventh February: Locke & Key season one

New drama sequence based mostly on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King). Three siblings transfer right into a home crammed with reality-bending keys after their father is murdered…

Thursday sixth February: Clueless

American coming-of-age teen comedy movie from 1995 loosely based mostly on Jane Austen's basic novel Emma. A wealthy high-school pupil (Alicia Silverstone) makes use of all her allure and monetary clout to increase a clumsy new pupil's picture, however quickly finds she has created a monster – whereas her personal recognition suffers within the course of.

Wednesday fifth February: The Pharmacist

Restricted documentary sequence a few pharmacist in Louisiana who makes an attempt to expose the rampant corruption behind the opioid disaster following the demise of his son.

Tuesday 4th February: Ragnarok

Norwegian coming-of-age sci-fi drama based mostly on Norse mythology. Within the small city of Edda, the inhabitants are maybe not all who they declare to be…

Monday third February: Girl Chook

Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy starring Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined senior-year pupil.

Sunday 2nd February: Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler stars on this intense thriller a few jeweller with a playing habit, who lands in scorching water with mortgage sharks he owes cash to.

Saturday 1st February: My Neighbor Totoro

One in every of a number of Studio Ghibli films to land on the streaming service right now, My Neighbor Totoro tells the story of two sisters who uncover a pleasant spirit within the type of a large rabbit-like creature.

Friday 31st January: Bojack Horseman: season 6 – half 2

The alcoholic horse (voiced by Will Arnett) returns one final time as considered one of Netflix's best shows attracts to an in depth…

Thursday 30th January: The Stranger

Richard Armitage performs a household man who finds himself on a search to uncover the reality in regards to the folks closest to him on this drama based mostly on Harlan Coben's novel. Jennifer Saunders and Siobhan Finneran additionally star.

Wednesday 29th January: Subsequent in Trend

Queer Eye's Tan France groups up with mannequin and presenter Alexa Chung to host a contest to uncover the subsequent massive title in vogue.

Tuesday 28th January: The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress's controversial web site Goop comes to life with this docu-series exploring concepts and pushing boundaries relating to wholesome residing. With all the pieces from leaping into freezing chilly water to the feminine orgasm, viewers are positive to discover a subject that intrigues…

Monday 27th January: Phantom Thread

Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-nominated interval drama starring Daniel Day Lewis in his remaining movie function.

Sunday 26th January: Vir Das: for India

On this comedy particular the comic explores India's historical past, together with its traditions and tradition…

Saturday 25th January: The Ranch: the Last Season (half 8)



The comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott is again for yet another run…

Friday 24th January: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: half 3

The fashionable supernatural sequence following a teenage witch returns for a 3rd run, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell so as to save her boyfriend Nick…

Thursday 23rd January: October Faction

Latest Netflix comic-book adaptation, based mostly on the sequence of the identical title by Steve Niles and Damien Worm, a few monster-hunting couple who hold their id hidden from their kids.

Wednesday 22nd January: Pandemic: How to Stop an Outbreak

Well timed docuseries about influenza, analyzing humankind's preparedness for an additional outbreak and assembly the heroes on the entrance line.

Tuesday 21st January: It’s All the time Sunny in Philadelphia: season 14

Extra from the present that centres on brother and sister Dennis and Dee Reynolds and their pals Charlie and Mac, who all co-own the bar Paddy's Pub in Philadelphia.

Monday 20th January: Household Reunion: half 2

Second season of sitcom a few Seattle household who've moved and are attempting to regulate to life in small-town Georgia…

Sunday 19th January: Jezebel

This darkish and intriguing drama explores the eyes of on-line intercourse work by way of the eyes of 19-year-old Tiffany, who begins work as a cam woman for cash.

Saturday 18th January: A Fall from Grace

This electrifying thriller centres on Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a cheated housewife whose weak aspect turns violent. Written and directed by Tyler Perry.

Friday 17th January: Intercourse Training season 2

The hit present returns, as Otis (Asa Butterfield) finds himself attempting to management his newly discovered sexual urges and additionally sustain his friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey)

Thursday 16th January: NiNoKuni

Anime that follows a pair of highschool college students as they journey between the true world and a parallel universe in a bid to assist a buddy – however love complicates their journey…

Wednesday 15th January: Grace and Frankie season 6

The rip-roaring comedy starring Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) is again for an additional sequence. How will Grace's marriage to Nick on the finish of season 5 have an effect on the friendship?

Tuesday 14th January: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts



A lady is determined to get residence after discovering herself in a wierd world crammed with mutant creatures on this kids's animated sequence from DreamWorks.

Monday 13th January: The Therapeutic Powers of Dude



Household comedy present about an 11-year-old boy who depends on his trusty mutt to assist take care of social anxiousness.

Sunday 12th January: Medical Police



Comedy sequence about two American medical doctors who discover themselves recruited as authorities brokers after discovering a lethal virus in Brazil.

Saturday 11th January: Surprise Girl

Gal Gadot stars as DC's Surprise Girl, an Amazonian warrior who battles her manner by way of World Conflict One on this critically-acclaimed superhero film from 2017. And with the sequel only a few months away, that is the proper time to catch up – or refresh your reminiscence in case you've seen it already.

Friday 10th January: AJ and the Queen

New street comedy sequence starring RuPaul as sassy drag queen Ruby Pink, who travels throughout the US to recoup her stolen life financial savings with a ten-year-old stowaway…

Thursday ninth January: The Home

After Scott (Will Ferrell) and Kate (Amy Poehler) lose their daughter's faculty fund, they fight to earn it again by beginning an unlawful on line casino within the basement of their buddy's home on this 2017 comedy…

Wednesday eighth January: Cheer

Documentary sequence charting a bunch of aggressive cheerleaders from Texas aiming to proceed its spectacular file on the Nationwide Championship. We be taught what's concerned, however the programme is extra within the particulars of their off-field triumphs and heartbreaks…

Tuesday seventh January: Intercourse, Defined

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe talks in regards to the ins and outs of intercourse on this informative documentary sequence.

Monday sixth January: Thieves of the Wooden

Historic drama a few notorious highwaymen who's elevated to hero standing through the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium.

Sunday fifth January: The Perks of Being a Wallflower

A shy freshman (Logan Lerman) battling despair offers together with his greatest buddy's suicide and his past love on this partaking coming-of-age story.

Saturday 4th January: Cuckoo – sequence 5

With Taylor Lautner departing the sequence as dim-but-sweet Dale, the lifetime of Ken (Greg Davies) and his household is upended as soon as once more by the arrival of his American half-sister Ivy (Andie MacDowell).

Friday third January: Anne with an E: the Last Season



The fashionable sequence based mostly on LM Montgomery's beloved sequence of novels returns for one final season, as Anne and her pals begin faculty functions and seek for romance.

Thursday 2nd January: Spinning Out

New drama sequence a few aggressive ice skater (Skins star Kaya Scodelario) who struggles to revive her profession after a disastrous fall and amid ongoing private points.

Wednesday 1st January: Messiah

New drama sequence that explores what would possibly occur if a messianic determine appeared on Earth within the fashionable age.

Tuesday 31st December: John Wick 3: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

The third chapter within the modern and trendy motion franchise has arrived on Netflix, with Keanu Reeves again within the title function and Halle Berry becoming a member of the forged. Watch on Netflix

Monday 30th December: Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ok This Up

The comic and movie star opens up about troubles in his profession and marriage on this new Netflix docuseries. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 29th December: Downsizing

Melancholy comedy starring Matt Damon wherein the world’s overpopulation disaster has been solved by scientists, who’ve discovered a manner to shrink human beings to a fraction of their regular dimension. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 28th December: Combating with My Household

Florence Pugh stars as real-life wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis (stagename Paige) on this heartwarming underdog film from Stephen Service provider, which tracks Paige’s ascent from the imply streets of Norwich all the best way to the highest of the WWE, the place Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gives her some sage phrases of recommendation. Watch on Netflix

Friday 27th December: Terrace Home Tokyo 2019-2020: Half 2

In a world the place structured actuality reigns king, it’s considerably refreshing to watch a present the place real folks act completely naturally, irrespective of how pedestrian their lives could also be. Season two half two of this Japanese sleeper hit is obtainable now. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th December: You – season two

The second season of this thriller sees the unhinged Joe transfer to Los Angeles underneath a new title, the place he turns into infatuated with one other unlucky girl. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th December: Misplaced in Area – season two

Picks up with the Robinson household who’re nonetheless misplaced within the deepest reaches of area, exploring more odd planets within the hunt for his or her misplaced robotic. Watch on Netflix

Monday 23rd December: Million Pound Menu

BBC sequence introduced by First Dates’ beloved maître d’ Fred Sirieix, wherein budding restaurateurs bid for funding for his or her madcap and often good concepts. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 22nd December: The Two Popes

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star as Pope Benedict XVI and his successor Pope Francis in a fictionalised new drama exploring their one-of-a-kind handover of non secular energy. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 21st December: Vacation Rush

A radio DJ loses all the pieces however finds new methods to join together with his household on this candy seasonal film. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th December: The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia on this gritty fantasy drama. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th December: Don’t F**ok with Cats: Searching an Web Killer

True crime sequence that tells the story of a bunch of novice on-line detectives pulled right into a darkish underworld. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th December: Soundtrack season one

This romantic musical drama following a various group of individuals in LA who’re related by love and music was initially meant to be a Fox pilot, however Netflix swooped in and ordered a full season when it finally wasn’t picked up by the community. Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance) stars. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th December: Ronny Chieng: Asian Comic Destroys America!

The Every day Present and Loopy Wealthy Asians star delivers one other stand-up particular, reflecting on fashionable American life, amongst different issues… Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th December: 5 Ft Aside

There received’t be a dry eye in the home on this story of two youngsters with the progressive lung illness cystic fibrosis. Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) and Haley Lu Richardson (The Fringe of Seventeen) star. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 15th December: 12 Years a Slave

A freeborn black man (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is kidnapped from New York and bought into slavery on this historic drama based mostly on the autobiography of Solomon Northup. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 14th December: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 4

From fan favourites to fierce villains, queens from seasons previous compete for a $100,000 prize and a coveted spot within the Drag Race Corridor of Fame. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th December: 6 Underground

Michael Bay brings his blockbuster directing chops to the streaming service with this motion thriller starring Ryan Reynolds as considered one of six billionaires who type a vigilante group after faking their deaths. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th December: Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father

The comic invitations his father onstage for a comedy extravaganza in London’s West Finish for a festive particular. Be careful for some starry visitors, too. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th December: Vacation spot Wedding ceremony

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star on this black comedy about Frank and Lindsay, two deeply bitter and resentful folks compelled to endure a marriage collectively… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th December: Michelle Wolf: Joke Present

The fashionable US comic and Every day Present contributor tackles outrage tradition, feminism and massages in her latest comedy particular… . Watch on Netflix

Monday ninth December: How to Get Away with Homicide season 5

The fashionable authorized drama returns for a fifth run. This time, regulation college lecturer Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and a bunch of her college students develop into concerned in a twisted homicide case. Watch on Netflix

Sunday eighth December: The Confession Killer

Crime documentary sequence analyzing the case of Henry Lee Lucas, an American who confessed to lots of of unsolved murders. However was he telling the reality? Watch on Netflix

Saturday seventh December: Marriage Story

Critically lauded divorce drama from Noah Baumbach with acclaimed performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Watch on Netflix