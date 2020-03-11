What’s new on Netflix? The latest films and TV shows to watch

From the largest Netflix Unique films to the very best TV shows obtainable on the enormous streaming platform, take a look at how to get essentially the most out of your subscription with all the very best new releases to watch on Netflix.

Wednesday 11th March: On My Block season 3

A 3rd run for the comedy drama sequence about 4 street-savvy mates going via highschool in an inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th March: Carmen Sandiego: to Steal or Not to Steal

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Stranger Issues’s Finn Wolfhard lend their voices to this interactive animated journey concerning the eponymous heroine. Watch on Netflix

Monday ninth March: The Protector season 3

The Turkish fantasy drama about an historic secret order will get a 3rd run. Watch on Netflix

Sunday eighth March: Paradise PD

Animated comedy. An keen younger rookie joins the ragtag small-town police drive led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their means via an enormous drug case. Watch on Netflix

Saturday seventh March: Ugly Scrumptious season 2

Movie star chef David Chang is again to proceed his seek for the world’s most satisfying meals. Watch on Netflix

Friday sixth March: Spenser Confidential

Mark Wahlberg stars in a Netflix Unique movie from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, a few former police detective who returns to Boston’s prison underworld. Watch on Netflix

Thursday fifth March: Castlevania season 3

Impressed by the traditional video video games, a vampire hunter fights to save a besieged metropolis from a military of otherworldly beasts managed by Dracula himself. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 4th March: Apollo 11

Launched final 12 months to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the primary Moon touchdown, this fascinating documentary presents mankind’s historic enterprise because it’s by no means been seen or heard earlier than… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday third March: Supersonic

Documentary from 2016 concerning the 1990s rise of legendary Britpop band Oasis, that includes live performance footage and new interviews. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd March: Spirited Away

One of many latest Studio Ghibli films to arrive on Netflix, Spirited Away tells the story of a younger lady who enters an deserted amusement park whereas accompanying her mother and father on a household outing, and finds herself transported to a fantastical world managed by two witches, the place she should observe the principles if she is ever to return dwelling. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 1st March: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again Evolution

The 22nd instalment within the Pokemon movie sequence and additionally a CGI remake of the very first, Mewtwo Strikes Again sees trainers Ash, Misty and Brock cross paths with an artificially-created titan. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 29th February: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12



Gents, begin your engines! The drag queen competitors returns for its 12th 12 months, with 13 new queens taking to the her-storic runway. Count on extra shady shenanigans and death-drops to sashay onto screens. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 28th February: All of the Vibrant Locations

Two teenagers scuffling with emotional scars change one another’s lives on this movie based mostly on the best-selling younger grownup novel by Jennifer Niven, starring Elle Fanning. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 27th February: Altered Carbon season two

Lengthy-awaited second run for the cyberpunk sequence based mostly on Richard Ok Morgan’s 2002 novel of the identical title, set in a reasonably dystopian future through which individuals’s consciousness might be downloaded into new our bodies… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th February: I Am Not Okay with This season one

A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The Finish of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage lady battling the struggles of rising up whereas additionally mourning the lack of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has tremendous powers… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th February: The Final Factor He Needed

A tough-hitting reporter turns into entangled within the story she’s attempting to break when she helps her ailing father dealer an arms deal in Central America. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck , Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez star. Watch on Netflix

Monday 24th February: Higher Name Saul season 5

The first episode of the wonderful Breaking Dangerous spin-off’s penultimate sequence arrives as we speak, with subsequent episodes added on a weekly foundation thereafter. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 23rd February: Glitch Techs

Animated sequence about two teenagers utilizing their jobs at a online game retailer as a entrance for his or her actual jobs: searching down online game monsters who’ve escaped into the true world. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 22nd February: Hello Bye, Mama!



A model new South Korean sequence a few ghost who will get a second likelihood at life and returns to her (now remarried) husband and youngster. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 21st February: Gentefied season one

Three Latin cousins navigate their variations as they work to preserve their grandfather’s taco store afloat in an LA neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 20th February: Spectros

Set within the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this sequence follows a gaggle of youngsters as they face off towards an evil drive bringing vengeful spirits again from the useless… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Love Is Blind

This high-concept relationship present sees a gaggle of singletons couple up and get engaged earlier than they know what their accomplice truly seems like. Once they lastly meet in particular person, their newfound relationship is put to the last word check. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Cable Ladies season 5: half one

The first a part of the ultimate season of Netflix’s Spanish interval drama set in a 1920s telecommunications firm. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 18th February: Dragon Quest: Your Story

Animated movie based mostly on the fifth recreation within the common online game sequence, which sees a younger adventurer setting out to discover the hero who can save his mom’s life. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th February: The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia

This kids’s comedy sequence follows 15-year-old Ashley Garcia, who strikes throughout the nation to pursue her dream: a profession in robotics. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 16th February: Proud Mary

In attempting to defend an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit lady sparks a bitter mob struggle and quickly faces great threats from all sides. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 15th February: The BFG

A little bit orphan meets up with a sort large who’s supposed to eat her however as an alternative protects her from some actually horrible giants who terrorise them each. Watch on Netflix