What’s new on Netflix UK in October 2020 – all the shows and movies coming up

In a 12 months the place nearly every little thing’s been in a state of flux, there’s one factor that we’ve been capable of depend on – that Netflix will proceed to maintain us entertained with a gradual movement of new TV sequence and movies. October is not any completely different, bringing considered one of the streaming platform’s most fun slates of 2020 up to now.

With Halloween on the horizon, there are some scary treats to look ahead – with the much-anticipated sequence The Haunting of Bly Manor (loosely based mostly on Henry James’s The Flip of the Screw) arriving in direction of the starting of the month, whereas later prolific Netflix favorite Adam Sandler returns in Hubie Halloween.

There are a selection of thrilling new sequence set to make their debuts in October, with high picks together with the first season of Lily Collins-starring drama Emily in Paris, the begin of French drama La Révolution and a new restricted sequence with Anya Taylor-Pleasure known as The Queen’s Gambit.

We are able to additionally look ahead to the launch of David Attenborough: a Life on our Planet, a reflective piece from the much-loved broadcaster on local weather change and the way forward for our world.

As for returning programmes, there’s no doubting the spotlight: after capturing the consideration of thousands and thousands of viewers earlier this 12 months – turning them into non-public investigators in the course of – Unsolved Mysteries is again for one more set of circumstances.

It’s additionally a bumper month for new authentic movies, with a string of high-profile releases unfold out all through October. Highlights embody Ben Wheatley’s take on Daphne DuMaurier’s traditional novel Rebecca, Aaron Sorkin’s historic drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 and a new animated title known as Over the Moon.

And that’s not even mentioning Mank – David Fincher’s new biopic about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J Mankiewicz, which doesn’t have an official launch date however is anticipated to reach in some unspecified time in the future in October, and new sequence Tiny Fairly Issues and The One, additionally set to debut at an unknown date throughout the month.

Learn on for our choose of the October record – and when you’re after September’s Netflix releases, now we have that coated, too.

Thursday 1st October

The Aliens season 1 Channel 4 sci-fi drama from 2016 starring Michael Socha, Jim Howick and Michaela Coel

All Due to You (2020) After falling for a visitor, an unsuspecting lodge workers turns into embroiled in a hostage scheme

Banana Russell T Davies’s Channel 4 comedy drama from 2015

Carmen Sandiego season 3 Third run for the animated children’ sequence about the adventures of the titular thieving villain

Code Lyoko French animated children’ sequence

Elsewhere (2020) Canadian comedy drama starring Aden Younger, Parker Posey, Ken Jeong and Beau Bridges

Acquainted Spouse season 1 Romantic fantasy sequence from South Korea about the fates of a married couple who discover themselves instantly residing very completely different lives

Meals Wars season 2 Japanese teen anime sequence

Good Morning, Verônica season 1 New Brazilian crime sequence a couple of a police clerk who investigates two circumstances on her personal after witnessing a suicide

Journey of an African Colony season 1 Docuseries delving into the untold tales and unsung heroes that paved Nigeria’s highway to independence, based mostly on the books by Olasupo Shasore

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood season 1 German drama about brewer Curt Prank, who makes use of brutal techniques on his quest to construct a beer corridor in 1900 Munich

Pose season 2 The second season of Ryan Murphy’s drama set in opposition to the backdrop of ball tradition in New York

White Tooth season 1 Channel 4 comedy sequence from 2002 based mostly on Zadie Smith’s novel

Ya Me Voy (I’m Leaving Now) Documentary about an undocumented immigrant who plans to return to Mexico after 16 years

Plus older movies arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Adaptation. (2002)

The Addams Household (1991)

Addams Household Values (1993)

A.M.I. (2019)

Past the Mat (1999)

Carlos Almaraz: Taking part in with Fireplace (2019)

Case 39 (2008)

The Conjuring (2013)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dolphin Story 2 (2014)

Friday the thirteenth (2009)

Gangster Squad (2012)

Era Revolution (2016)

Gone Too Far! (2013)

Home at the Finish of the Road (2012)

Starvation (2008)

Into the Storm (2014)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Labor Pains (2009)

The Final Tree (2019)

Life as We Know It (2010)

The Fortunate One (2012)

Mandela: Lengthy Stroll to Freedom (2013)

A Shifting Picture (2016)

Paranormal Exercise 2 (2010)

Paranormal Exercise 3 (2011)

Paranormal Exercise 4 (2012)

Paranormal Exercise: the Ghost Dimension (2015)

Drawback Youngster (1990)

The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan 2: England Away (2013)

Rock On!! (2008)

Rocks (2019)

Selma (2014)

The Sisterhood of the Touring Pants (2005)

Skyline (2010)

Tremendous 8 (2011)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tucked (2018)

28 Days (2000)

The Ugly Reality (2009)

A United Kingdom (2016)

Vampire Academy (2014)

White Chicks (2004)

Zarafa (2012)

Friday 2nd October

A Chaster Marriage Turkish romantic comedy

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween Seasonal particular for the animated youngsters’s present about the speaking automotive

Dick Johnson Is Lifeless! Documentary about director Kirsten Johnson’s dad – who has dementia – staging alternative ways in which he might die

Emily in Paris season 1 Romcom sequence starring Lily Collins as an American who has simply landed her dream job in Paris

Oloture (2019) Nigerian crime drama in which a journalist goes undercover as a prostitute to reveal human trafficking

Tune Exploder: How Music Will get Made quantity 1 Documentary sequence based mostly on the music podcast by Hrishikesh Hirway the inventive course of behind music-making

Vampires vs the Bronx (2020) Comedy horror movie a couple of group of youngsters who’re pressured to guard their neighbourhood when vampires invade

Sunday 4th October

David Attenborough: a Life on our Planet Highly effective new documentary from the pure historian, wanting again on his 94 years on Earth and sending a determined attraction for assist in securing its future

In his lifetime, Sir David Attenborough has seen the world change drastically. In David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, he shares his imaginative and prescient for the future. Watch it on Netflix from 4 October. pic.twitter.com/NMcE1TBuU9 — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) September 23, 2020

Monday fifth October

Line of Responsibility season 5 The fifth sequence of the hit crime drama following AC-12 as they examine “bent coppers” arrives on Netflix, having initially aired on BBC One in 2019

Wednesday seventh October

Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler returns for his newest authentic comedy movie – this time offering his take on Halloween

Friday ninth October

Deaf U season 1 Model-new actuality sequence following a tight-knit group of deaf and hard-of-hearing college students

The Haunting of Bly Manor Loosely tailored from Henry James’s traditional ghost story The Flip of the Screw, this sequence follows 2018’s The Haunting of Hill Home

How a couple of ghost story? The Haunting of Bly Manor is coming October 9. pic.twitter.com/iOlEZvzwpq — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 31, 2020

The Forty-12 months-Previous Model Comedy movie a couple of girl who’s looking for her true voice whereas working in the worlds of each hip-hop and theatre

Saturday tenth October

Begin-Up season 1 Korean sequence, airing weekly, a couple of group of younger folks passionately pursuing their desires in the world of start-up firms

Wednesday 14th October

BLACKPINK: Mild up the Sky Documentary following the rise to stardom of the mega-successful Okay-Pop lady group BLACKPINK

Thursday fifteenth October

Social Distance Eight-part anthology sequence from the group behind Orange Is the New Black

Friday sixteenth October

Grand Military season 1 Teen sequence about college students at the largest public highschool in Brooklyn taking on a chaotic world

La Révolution season 1 French-language drama set in 1787 and following the future inventor of the guillotine as he uncovers a illness that drives the aristocracy to homicide commoners

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin’s new authorized drama based mostly on the notorious 1969 trial of seven defendants charged for collaborating in countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic Nationwide Conference

Monday nineteenth October

Unsolved Mysteries quantity 2 One other set of chilly circumstances are explored in the second quantity of the hit true-crime docuseries

The mysteries proceed October 19, solely on Netflix. #unsolvedmysteries pic.twitter.com/mTnyS5ceHs — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) September 14, 2020

Wednesday twenty first October

Rebecca Lily James and Armie Hammer star in this new movie adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s iconic gothic thriller

Thursday twenty second October

Cadaver Norwegian horror movie a couple of ravenous household who’re lured to an odd play in which viewers members mysteriously vanish, set in the aftermath of a nuclear catastrophe

Friday twenty third October

Over the Moon Animated authentic movie a couple of shiny younger lady who builds a rocket ship to the moon to show the existence of a legendary moon goddess

The Queen’s Gambit Restricted sequence starring Anya Taylor-Pleasure as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon, who struggles with dependancy as she tries to develop into the biggest chess participant in the world

Wednesday twenty eighth October

Holidate (2020) Romantic comedy movie starring Emma Roberts, in which two strangers conform to be one another’s platonic plus-ones all 12 months lengthy, solely to develop actual emotions for one another

Friday thirtieth October

His Home (2020) Movie starring Sope Dirisu, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith a younger refugee couple from war-torn South Suda battle to regulate to their new life in a small English city