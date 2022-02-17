What’s next for Donovan Carrillo after passing through Beijing

The skater from Guadalajara returned to Mexico after placing 22nd in his discipline at Beijing 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

After the historic performance he had Donovan Carrillo in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the skater from Guadalajara returned to Mexico after placing 22nd in his discipline. The attention and reception he received at the Mexico City International Airport reflected the interest he caused in the Mexican public for his outstanding performance in China.

Now with a new goal, Donovan Carrillo left behind what happened in Beijing and will be profiled for the World Championship Montpellier 2022in France and continue his career as an ice figure skater. In an interview for the show windowed from TV Aztecathe 22-year-old athlete told the details of what is coming for Donovan Daniel in the coming months.

The closest event for the native of Zapopan, Jalisco, will be the French Championship, which will take place from March 23 to 27 of the current year, so his preparation for said contest will begin immediately.

Donovan Carrillo at the Mexico City International Airport (Photo: Twitter/@CONADE)

Donovan shared the emotion generated by leaving the country and be the only current representative of figure skating.

“In four weeks we have the world championshipwith this competition we close the season 2021 – 2022 in Montpelier, France. That also excites me a lot because having the opportunity to represent my country is something that fills me with great pride”, she pointed out.

He stressed that this 2022 will be a year full of activity because after concluding his 2021 – 2022 season he will take a short break and then resume his training and start the 2022 – 2023 preseason.

In relation to financial support, he rectified that since 2019 he began to receive support from Conade (Photo: Conade)

“I have a short period of rest before starting the preseason, now a very intense year is coming”

At least during his activity between 2021 and 2022 Donovan Carrillo performed in 10 competitions at different levels, including his debut at the Winter Olympics.

On the other hand, he explained that the attention he is receiving after having competed in Beijing favored him and his discipline, since considered that Mexico needs to invest in figure skating on ice, so that it is closer to young people who might be interested in being high-performance athletes.

Donovan Carrillo left behind what happened in Beijing and will be outlined for the Montpellier 2022 World Championship (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

“I firmly believe that having the opportunity to be in the spotlight now is going to help my sport grow and spread more. We need more vision in figure skating on ice and that more people dare to experience it”.

Satisfied with the learning and experience he had in his debut at the Winter Olympics, Carrillo Suazo will seek to represent the country again in the Milan 2026 edition. Donovan Daniel stated that he will work to have a second performance in the Olympics, so he has four years from now to prepare and improve.

Carrillo Suazo will seek to represent the country again in the Milan 2026 edition (Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

“Without a doubt, it is something that will mark a new beginning in my skating career, so that I can now aspire to bigger things and prepare myself during these four years that I have before Milan 2026″

In relation to the financial supportrectified that since 2019 he began to receive support from the conade (National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports), but years before that date, the expenses were covered by his family who supported him since he was eight years old when he entered sports.

