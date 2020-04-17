What’s on BT Sport this week? Listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting calendar has been decimated due to the coronavirus pandemic however the present should go on for BT Sport with loads of motion to sink your tooth into this week.

Final up to date: Wednesday 16th April

Fury Combat Night time

Date: Saturday 18th April

Time: 7:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

A whole night devoted to the Gypsy King’s most triumphant and memorable moments, showcasing 5 thrilling fights, plus unique behind-the-scenes content material from No Filter Boxing.

Viewers may also catch Spherical 12: Tyson Fury’s Resurrection, a doc wanting again at one in all best heavyweight fights in historical past, as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury confronted off in LA in 2018.

The Soccer’s Not On

Date: Friday 17th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Ian Stone presents this model new collection life in lockdown with out the attractive recreation to hold us all entertained.

It’s a light-hearted take a look at the present scenario soccer finds itself in, with comedy company, songs and pranks all through to hold morale excessive as we wait patiently for soccer to make its wonderful return.

Early Kick Off

Date: Saturday 18th April

Time: 12:30pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Jake Humphrey and the common BT Sport gang might be broadcasting stay from their properties with highlights from basic matches, fascinating anecdotes from the ex professionals, and a take a look at a few of the best saves in world soccer.

Robbie Savage, Steve McManaman and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp all function in this episode whereas Joe Cole brings a expertise grasp class.

Champions League Throwbacks

Date: Each Tuesday and Wednesday

Time: 8:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 2

This week the group look again on the most thrilling of final yr’s Quarter-Ultimate ties together with a seven-goal thriller at The Etihad with all of the twists and turns of VAR.

UFC Viewer’s Selection

Date: Saturday 18th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport replay a basic UFC struggle card as voted for by the followers.

