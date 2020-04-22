What’s on BT Sport this week? Listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting calendar has been decimated due to the coronavirus pandemic however the present should go on for BT Sport with loads of motion to sink your enamel into this week.

RadioTimes.com will deliver you a weekly replace showcasing among the prime highlights developing on BT Sport over the subsequent week.

Test our our prime picks for the week forward…

Final up to date: Wednesday 22nd April

The Soccer’s Not On

Date: Friday 24th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Ian Stone presents this model new sequence taking a look at life in lockdown with out the attractive sport to preserve us all entertained.

It’s a light-hearted have a look at the present scenario soccer finds itself in, with comedy visitors, songs and pranks all through to preserve morale excessive as we wait patiently for soccer to make its wonderful return.

Early Kick Off

Date: Saturday 25th April

Time: 12:30pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Jake Humphrey and the common BT Sport gang will likely be broadcasting reside from their properties with highlights from traditional matches, fascinating anecdotes from the ex professionals, and a have a look at among the best saves in world soccer.

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole talk about the PFA Participant of the 12 months contenders, whereas Crouchy interviews Sean Dyche and Kevin De Bruyne reveals the artwork of an help.

UFC Viewer’s Selection

Date: Saturday 25th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport replay a traditional UFC struggle card as voted for by the followers.

Chelsea’s Finest Moments

Date: Sunday 26th April

Time: 7:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Relive a few of Chelsea’s biggest European nights with highlights from 4 video games together with their unforgettable penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich within the 2011/12 Closing.

2 Nations, 1 Obsession

Date: Sunday 26th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 2

When it comes to rivalries in world sport, there’s arguably none as fierce as that between Australian and Indian cricket. This documentary explores this fascinating sporting rivalry from its inception till the current day.

Champions League Throwbacks

Date: Each Tuesday and Wednesday

Time: 8:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 2

This week, Jake Humphrey and the workforce have a look again on the most thrilling of final seasons first leg Semi-Closing ties together with Barcelona’s dominant show over Liverpool on the Camp Nou.

For a full information to the whole lot on BT Sport this week and past, try the RadioTimes.com TV information.

