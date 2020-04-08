What’s on BT Sport this week? Listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting calendar has been decimated due to the coronavirus pandemic however the present should go on for BT Sport with loads of motion to sink your tooth into this week.

RadioTimes.com will carry you a weekly replace showcasing among the high highlights arising on BT Sport over the following week.

Verify our our high picks for the week forward…

Final up to date: Wednesday eighth April

Golazzo: The Soccer Italia Story

Date: Friday 10th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport’s featured movie of the week explores the surge in recognition of Italian soccer within the wake of the 1990 World Cup.

The 90s was a real golden period for Serie A, and James Richardson presents this nostalgic journey that includes interviews with key soccer personalities as they reminisce on rising up within the wonderful post-Italia ’90 world.

For all those that grew up glued to Channel 4 on Saturday mornings for all of the Italian highlights, this isn’t one to miss.

The Soccer’s Not On

Date: Friday 10th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Ian Stone presents this model new collection taking a look at life in lockdown with out the attractive sport to preserve us all entertained.

It’s a light-hearted have a look at the present state of affairs soccer finds itself in, with comedy company, songs and pranks all through to preserve morale excessive as we wait patiently for soccer to make its wonderful return.

Early Kick Off

Date: Saturday 11th April

Time: 12:30pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Jake Humphrey and the common BT Sport gang will likely be broadcasting reside from their properties with highlights from traditional matches, fascinating anecdotes from the ex execs, and a have a look at among the best saves in world soccer.

Owen Hargreaves, Martin Keown and Chris Sutton all function in this episode whereas Joe Cole brings a expertise grasp class.

The Biggest Race

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:00am

Channel: BT Sport 1

The hunt for the best ever MotoGP race in historical past rumbles on.

Gavin Emmett and Neil Hodgson talk about the largest, most dramatic races of all time, as voted for by followers.

BT Sport listings

