What’s on Disney Plus: Movies and Shows for August 2020

Disney Plus is preserving its quarantine content material coming. Shows like “Muppets Now,” which premieres on July 31, will proceed their weekly single-episode launch schedule, whereas different sequence will drop in bulk all through the month.

Blockbuster “The Best Showman,” which gained a Golden Globe and scored an authentic track Academy Award nomination, can be accessible on the platform on Aug. 14. The musical movie is bound to be successful, based mostly solely on the large streaming success the 2 variations of the soundtrack have discovered.

The 2017 live-action reboot of “Magnificence and the Beast” can be set to make its Disney Plus debut on Aug. 21. The remake stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou.

Different movies coming to the streaming web site are “X-Males,” “The Peanuts Film” and “Phineas and Ferb The Film: Candace In opposition to the Universe.” Disney Plus originals may even air all through August, with family-friendly content material like “Magic Camp,” a few summer season camp for younger magicians.

Aug. 7

Howard

Muppets Now – “Fever Pitch”

X-Males

The Peanuts Film

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Journey Awaits

UFO Europe: The Untold Tales (S1)

One Day At Disney – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Artistic Director”

Disney Household Sundays – Collection Finale – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar In Actual Life – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Store”

Aug. 14

Bizarre However True – Dinosaurs

Zombies 2

Muppets Now – “Getting Testy”

The Best Showman

Ant-man and the Wasp

One Day At Disney – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Magic Camp

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Growth Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Problem (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Aug. 21

The One And Solely Ivan

Bizarre However True – Nationwide Parks

Muppets Now – “Sleep Mode”

One Day At Disney – “Heather Bartleson: Vacation Companies”

Magnificence and the Beast (2017)

Again to the Titanic

Mars: One Day on the Crimson Planet

Aug. 28

Phineas and Ferb The Film: Candace In opposition to the Universe.

Bizarre However True – Farming

Improbable 4 (2005)

Muppets Now – “The I.T. Issue”

Alice By The Wanting Glass

One Day At Disney – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Artistic Director”