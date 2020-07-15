What’s on Free Streaming and Premium Tiers – Variety

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is ready to go dwell on July 15 for a nationwide viewers, filled with greater than 20,000 hours for Premium subscribers — and greater than 13,000 hours totally without spending a dime.

So what’s on the service? Right here’s a breakdown of what to stream on Peacock Free and Peacock Premium ($4.99/month further with adverts, $9.99/month with no adverts), together with unique TV exhibits and films. Whereas Peacock might be accessible on platforms together with these from Apple, Google, Xbox, LG, Vizio, Comcast and Cox, it won’t be on Roku or Amazon Fireplace TV.

Content material on each tiers

Each Peacock’s free and premium tiers will characteristic current-season episodes and specials from NBC and Telemundo; information, sports activities and pop-culture programming; and greater than 30 style channels together with dwell information from NBC Information Now and Sky Information, curated channels with clips from exhibits like “The Workplace” (which can roll off Netflix on the finish of 2020 to come back to Peacock in January 2021), “Saturday Evening Reside,” “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Evening With Seth Meyers,” the brand new 24-hour “Right this moment All Day” channel, and third-party streaming channels together with Tastemade. Each day trending highlights will come from “Right this moment,” “NBC Nightly Information,” “Meet the Press,” “Noticias Telemundo,” MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports activities, E! Information and “Entry Hollywood.”

Peacock Free Highlights

Motion pictures: “The Bourne Id,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Jurassic Park,” “Jurassic Park III,” “Tully,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Interpreter,” “American Psycho,” “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded,” “The Matrix Revolutions,” “The Blair Witch Venture,” “The Mummy,” “Joe,” “Fletch,” “Fletch Lives,” “The Chronicles of Riddick: Darkish Fury,” “Worry,” “Psycho,” “Do the Proper Factor,” “Howard the Duck,” “Billy Elliot,” “The Birds,” “Willie,” “Worry and Loathing In Las Vegas,” “The Final Home On The Left,” “I Am Ali,” “In The Title of the Father,” “Lone Ranger,” “The Hitcher,” “Legislation Abiding Citizen,” “The Sting,” “What Goals Might Come,” “Fried Inexperienced Tomatoes,” “One True Factor,” “Gosford Park,” “Dracula” and “Dragnet.”

Present TV Reveals: The free tier will provide new episodes of NBC present season collection one week after they air together with “This Is Us” and “The Blacklist” plus pattern episodes of Peacock Originals

TV Comedies: “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Evening Reside,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Punky Brewster,” “The Johnny Carson Present,” “The Carol Burnett Present,” “Actual Husbands of Hollywood” and “Everyone Hates Chris”

TV Dramas: “Friday Evening Lights,” “Downton Abbey,” “Parenthood,” “Monk,” “Heroes,” “Psych,” “The Sport,” “Fits,” “Sacred Lies,” “Royal Pains,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Columbo,” “Hunter,” “The Rockford Information,” “Dateline,” “21 Bounce Avenue,” “Highlander,” “Depart It To Beaver,” “Munsters” and “Homicide She Wrote”

Actuality TV Collection: “Beneath Deck,” “Southern Appeal,” “Chrisley Is aware of Finest,” “Botched,” “Flipping Out,” “Million Greenback Itemizing New York,” “Pawn Stars,” “Storage Wars,” “Actual Housewives of Dallas,” “Jay Leno’s Storage,” “Shahs of Sundown” and “Undercover Boss”

Actuality Competitors TV Collection: “Prime Chef Masters,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Hollywood Sport Evening” and “American Ninja Warrior Jr.”

Children’ TV Collection: “Kong: The Animated Collection,” “Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures,” “Fievel’s American Tails” and “Woody Woodpecker”

Spanish-Language TV Reveals: “Betty en NY,” “I Love Jenni,” “Reina De Corazones,” “The Riveras,” “Preso No. 1,” “Caso Cerrado,” “El Baron,” “El Chema,” “Larrymania,” “Perro Amor,” “Mi Familia Perfecta,” “Quien es Quien,” “Victoria” and “Donde Esta Elisa”

Sports activities: Reside sports activities within the free tier embody 4 unique Premier League matches on July 15, protection of the U.S. Open Championship and Ladies’s Open Championships, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Sport in January 2021, and choose occasions from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. As well as, Peacock Free will embody on-demand replays of occasions like Triple Crown horse races, each day highlights from NBC Sports activities, and a whole lot of hours of sports activities collection, documentaries and movies equivalent to Tiger Woods Chasing Historical past, 1968, I Am Ali, Dream Crew, Being Evel, Feherty, Willie, and Peacock Originals Misplaced Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Peacock Premium Highlights

Along with every part within the free tier, paying subscribers may have entry to:

The total catalog of Peacock Originals together with “Courageous New World,” “The Seize,” “Intelligence,” “Psych 2: Lassie Come Dwelling,” DreamWorks “The place’s Waldo?” and “Cleopatra In House,” and “Curious George”

All library collection together with “Two and a Half Males,” “Everyone Loves Raymond,” “George Lopez,” “Jeff Foxworthy Present,” “King of Queens,” “Superstore,” “Frasier,” “Cheers,” “Home,” “The Affair,” “Yellowstone,” “Legislation & Order,” “Legislation & Order: SVU,” “Ray Donovan,” “Swedish Dicks” and “American Ninja Warrior”

Children’ collection together with DreamWorks “Dragons: Riders of Berk,” “Care Bears” and “Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot”

Motion pictures together with “Shrek,” “Lone Survivor,” “Ted,” “Id Thief,” “Youngsters of Males,” “Charlie Wilson’s Conflict,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Frankenstein,” “Kicking and Screaming,” “Larry Crowne,” and “You, Me & Dupree”

The premium tier may also present earlier entry to programming, together with next-day entry to new episodes of current-season NBC exhibits together with “America’s Acquired Expertise,” “Blindspot,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” ”A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” “Saturday Evening Reside,” “Superstore,” “Legislation & Order: SVU,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fireplace,” “Chicago Med,” “New Amsterdam,” “Manifest,” “The Titan Video games,” “Hollywood Sport Evening,” “World of Dance,” “The Kelly Clarkson Present,” “Entry Hollywood,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Dateline,” “NBC Nightly Information” and ”Meet the Press,” and Telemundo collection together with “100 Días Para Enamorarnos,” “Celia,” “Cennet,” “Enemigo Intimo,” “La Doña,” “Minuto Para Ganar” and “Noticias Telemundo”

Unique entry to “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Eight pm ET will solely be accessible on Peacock Premium when the exhibits return to in-studio manufacturing.

Sports activities: Peacock Premium may also characteristic entry dwell and on demand sports activities programming, together with greater than 175 unique Premier League matches for the 2020-2021 season; protection of elite biking occasions just like the Tour De France from Aug. 29-Sept. 20, and La Vuelta from Oct. 20-Nov. 8; and greater than 100 hours of WWE content material coming in August 2020 together with collection “WWE Untold” and “Steve Austin’s Damaged Cranium Periods,” and compilations like “John Cena’s Finest WrestleMania Matches”

Coming Quickly to Peacock

Originals: New unique programming coming to Peacock embody beforehand introduced titles like reboots of “Saved By the Bell,” “Battlestar Galactica,” and “Punky Brewster,” in addition to “Angelyne,” ”Rutherford Falls,” ”Dr. Demise,” “Housewives Mash-up,” ” 5 Bedrooms,” ”Girl Components,” ”Girls5Eva,” “Who Wrote That,” “Children Tonight Present,” “The Amber Ruffin Present,” “Armas De Mujer” and “Caso Cerrado.”

Library TV Reveals: Along with “The Workplace” in January 2021, exhibits to be added embody “Chicago P.D.,” ”Chicago Fireplace,” ”Chicago Med,” “Roseanne,” “third Rock From the Solar,” “Bates Motel,” ”Brooklyn 9-9,” ”Actual Housewives of Atlanta,” “Actual Housewives of New York,” “Actual Housewives of New Jersey,” “Actual Housewives of Orange County,” “Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Vanderpump Guidelines,” “Millionaire Matchmaker,” “Prime Chef,” “Married With Youngsters,” “Curse of Oak Island,” ”First 48,” ”American Pickers,” ”Historic Aliens,” “Chilly Case Information” and “Charmed.”

Motion pictures: Coming to Peacock within the subsequent few months within the “pay-one” TV window embody “Trolls World Tour,” “You Ought to Have Left,” “Croods 2”; “Boss Child 2,” and “Spirit.” Upcoming library titles like “Mama,” “Gained’t You Be My Neighbor,” “The Purge,” “Riddick,” “Experience Alongside,” “E.T. the Additional Terrestrial,” “American Gangster,” “ANTZ,” “Quick & Livid,” ”Quick 5,” ”Quick & Livid 6,” “Area of Goals,” “The Categorical,” “Knocked Up,” ”Bridesmaids,” “Nationwide Lampoon’s Trip,” “Nationwide Lampoon’s European Trip,” “Wished,” “Evan Almighty,” “The Conjuring,” “Daybreak of the Useless,” “The Darkish Knight,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Huge Lebowski,” “Scent of a Girl,” “Meatballs,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Misplaced In Translation,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Pitch Black,” “The Graduate,” “Police Academy,” “The Nice Outside,” “Hostel,” “The Bone Collector,” “Robin Hood,” “The Damage Locker,” “The Break Up,” “Open Water,” “It Follows,” “Carlito’s Means” and “Sinister.”

Peacock Originals Coming Later This Summer time

Peacock introduced premiere dates for 4 unique collection to debut within the coming weeks: