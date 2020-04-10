What’s on Sky Sports this week? Listings, highlights, what to watch

International sport is on pause because the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic however Sky Sports are nonetheless filling their schedules with loads of exhibits to give you a sporting repair.

RadioTimes.com will deliver you a weekly replace selecting out a few of the high highlights developing on Sky Sports over the approaching week.

Test our our high picks for the week forward…

Final up to date: Friday 10th April

Friday 10th April

12:30pm – Masters 2017 Last Spherical, Sky Sports Golf

2:00pm – Man Utd 4-Four Everton (2012), Sky Sports Premier League + Major Occasion

4:00pm – West Ham 3-Four Spurs (2007) Sky Sports Premier League + Major Occasion

6:00pm – Arsenal 4-Three Leicester (2017) Sky Sports Premier League + Major Occasion

8:00pm – Man Utd 1-Four Liverpool (2009) Sky Sports Premier League + Major Occasion

Saturday 11th April

12:00pm – third Ashes Check, 4th Day, Headingley, Sky Sports Cricket + Major Occasion

3:55pm – Watchalong third Ashes Check, 4th Day, Headingley, Sky Sports Cricket

1:00pm – Masters 2018 Last Spherical, Sky Sports Golf

Boxing – Highlights of Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields

Sunday 12th April

2020 Netball Nations Cup full rerun, Sky Sports Area

8:00am – 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Last, Sky Sports Cricket + Major Occasion

4:30pm – Watchalong, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Last, Sky Sports Cricket

12pm – Leeds 4-Three Liverpool (2000), Sky Sports Premier League

12:15pm – Masters 2019 Last Spherical, Sky Sports Golf

2:00pm – Arsenal 4-Four Spurs (2008), Sky Sports Premier League

4:00pm – Man Utd 4-Three Man Metropolis (2009), Sky Sports Premier League

Monday 13th April

12:00pm – Newcastle 5-Zero Man Utd (1996), Sky Sports Premier League + Major Occasion

2:00pm – Chelsea 3-Three Man Utd (2012), Sky Sports Premier League + Major Occasion

4:00pm – Liverpool 3-2 Man Metropolis (2014), Sky Sports Premier League + Major Occasion

8:00pm – Chelsea 2-2 Spurs (2016), Sky Sports Premier League + Major Occasion

11:00am – Full replay of the 2018 Ladies’s British Open, Sky Sports Golf

