What’s the age …

Kerala Information: Age isn't a demand for luck… This has been proved by means of the 104-year-old grandmother of Kerala, Amma Kuttiyamma (Kuttiyamma). He has performed one thing that has proved that if the spirits are raised, then age does no longer are available in the way in which and there's no age for studying and writing. 104-year-old Kuttiyamma has set an instance for other people by means of scoring 89 out of 100 within the Kerala State Literacy Venture's check and has grow to be a rage on social media.

The schooling minister of Kerala instructed this by means of tweeting…

Kerala Training Minister Vayudevan Sivankutty on Friday took to his Twitter account to percentage an image of 104-year-old Kuttiyamma, who scored a greater rating within the Kerala State Literacy Venture's check, wherein her laughter is telling.

Vayudevan Shivankutty has written in his tweet, ‘104 years previous Kuttiyamma of Kottayam district has secured 89 marks out of 100 within the Kerala State Literacy Venture check. Kuttiyamma has proven that there’s no age for studying and writing. With love and recognize, I want him and the brand new inexperienced persons all of the easiest.

Vayudevan Shivankutty has written in his tweet, '104 years previous Kuttiyamma of Kottayam district has secured 89 marks out of 100 within the Kerala State Literacy Venture check. Kuttiyamma has proven that there's no age for studying and writing. With love and recognize, I want him and the brand new inexperienced persons all of the easiest.

The Kerala State Literacy Venture Authority is a undertaking run by means of the state govt. Its purpose is to advertise literacy, proceeding schooling and lifetime finding out for each and every citizen of the state. At this time it runs peer education schemes for categories 4th, seventh, tenth, eleventh and twelfth.

Kuttiyamma had mentioned within the exam – you discuss slightly louder…

Kuttiyamma listens slightly louder. So when the Kerala State Literacy Venture check started, he requested the observers to talk louder no matter they sought after to mention. On a query made after the check, she responded with a grin, the whole lot I knew, I’ve written it within the check. Now it’s the task of the examiner to offer the quantity.