What’s The Deal With Disney’s Live Action Snow White?

Some thoughts on the Internet say that Disney is out of ideas. At least, that’s what a lot of people on the internet say about the company’s new trend of making live-action versions of all the old movies.

Real-life women have played Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, as well as The Little Mermaid.

Now it’s time for Snow White, yet the movie might not even get made. Some old clips of lead actress Rachel Zegler talking badly about the first movie have come back to haunt her with fans.

The Big Deal About Disney’s Live Action Snow White Movie:

In different talks, Zegler, who plays Snow White, has talked about changing the story so that it is less about finding “true love.” “She’s not going to be spared by the prince, so she won’t be dreaming regarding true love,” the actor said.

“She will dream regarding becoming the leader she knows she is capable of as well as what her late father told her she might become if she were fearless, fair, brave, as well as honest.”

Zegler even said that Andrew Burnap’s parts as the prince might have been cut from the finished movie. He said that Burnap was “a guy who truly stalks Snow White.”

Fans Of The Original Movie, On The Other Hand, Have Criticized The Actress For Her “Anti Feminist” Views:

“It’s really not regarding the love tale at all, which is truly wonderful,” Zegler stated about the changes made to the version. But people who liked the first movie don’t agree and have called the actor “anti-feminist” for her take.

Zegler’s opposition to the love plot of Snow White could be seen as going against feminist values because it humiliates women who are happy with a setting that is more conventional. Fans have said that women retain the possibility of finding true love without losing their strength.

“Like Snow White, she’s nevertheless independent, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a love interest spared by true love’s kiss,” said one person.

Why Has There Been So Much Criticism Of Rachel Zegler?

The 22-year-old star has gotten a lot of flak after she said she “hated” the 1937 version of the movie and called the plot “weird” and the Prince character a “stalker.”

The big-budget Disney film is set to come out in March 2024, and it is now thought that execs will be “having crisis talks” to try to limit the damage caused by the adverse reaction to Rachel’s stance.

Several videos of Rachel criticizing the first movie in interviews last year were posted online. In one of them, she stated of her version of the character, “She’s not going to be rescued by the prince, as well as she’s not going to be dreaming regarding true love.” This caused a backlash.

Some Critics Say That Rachel Is ‘gaslighting’:

Some critics also called Rachel a “fake feminist” and accused her of “gaslighting.” A marketing expert said that Disney needs to be careful about how they’ve presented Snow White.

“There was a time when Disney actors were well-trained in the media and thought about how their words would be received while staying true to the films’ main messages.

However, it seems that the idea of Snow White as a “boss girl” has gotten to the heads of their superstars with this complete rewrite of the story.

“Disney will have to be careful in the future about how they’ve presented Snow White as well as what they are going to let their players say about it. They can’t keep making identical mistakes and letting their stars say so much about what they think during advertising.