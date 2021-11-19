What’s the hidden that means of quantity 456 in The Squid Recreation? A brand new principle issues to its significance

In case you idea that The Squid Recreation was once a factor of the previous, you might be completely flawed. Lovers proceed to research each and every 2nd of the sequence on the lookout for new clues to their theories. Any such theories is gaining increasingly more power and has to do with the quantity 456 of Gi-Hun. Even if it’s nonetheless a principle, we acknowledge that it will make a large number of sense and be the engine for a Season 2.

The writer of The Squid Recreation, Hwang Dong-hyuk, prior to now expressed that he had concepts to proceed the sequence, will they be a part of the settlement with Netflix for a Season 2? This has made fanatics start to create theories with which to observe the sequence.

NOTICE: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Squid Recreation

As we noticed on the finish of Season 1, the protagonist manages to win The Squid Recreation and make a fortune. All the way through the overall moments of the sequence, he comes to a decision to desert a carefree existence and face The Squid Recreation once more. Will Season 2 be a brand new version with the similar protagonist dressed in the similar quantity? The 456.

And it’s that the quantity 456 is essential in keeping with this new principle, which signifies that it refers to the overall prize cash and to the pin that the protagonist introduces to withdraw his cash. This may point out that he was once destined to win. As well as, this principle could also be in accordance with the truth that Gi-Hun develops a different dating with the previous guy, who we in any case uncover is the writer of The Squid Recreation.

Even if this principle is smart, it is usually simple to dismantle: the truth that the checking account has the winner’s quantity as its pin does now not imply that it was once already selected, however that it was once finished at the instance of getting gained. Sure, what his dating with the previous guy may have liked favoritism, it’s extra credible.

In spite of everything, we can must watch for the not too long ago introduced Season 2 to understand the destiny of the protagonist and what he intends via now not getting at the airplane.