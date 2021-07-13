What’s the new monster from the second one season of The Witcher proven at WitcherCon? We inform you the whole lot we all know

The forged of The Witcher introduced us a little trace all through WitcherCon a couple of new monster that may seem in the second one season of the collection: a Leshy.

All through the panel devoted to the collection, a number of individuals of the solid chatted about other sides of the characters and confirmed a transient preview of a brand new creature, which actor Paul Bullion (Lambert) recognized as a Leshy, who lives within the woodland. A brief and haunting video confirmed what gave the impression to be an extended, clawed hand within the form of a tree department sitting on a desk, even though since a lot of the frame is product of tree branches, it’s imaginable that it is a piece of the beast. already lifeless … or now not.

The Leshy or Leshen, as they seem within the video games, They’re woodland monsters with deer skulls for head, limbs within the form of branches and large horns. Of their look in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, they may be able to summon flocks of crows or wolves to lend a hand them struggle, and they may be able to change into clouds of smoke, making them more difficult to hit. They have got a name for being adverse to vacationers and to break the whole lot they make a decision to assault in order that they depart no lines.

“Leshens reside in dense and virgin forests. They’re very territorial creatures and hunt with stealth and crafty as their most effective partners. They use their innate magic to regulate the vegetation and animals of their territory, in order that once they stalk them, part Of struggle is ready getting shut sufficient to assault them. Leshens sufficiently old to have earned the nickname ‘historical’ have complex abilities and techniques that cause them to specifically unhealthy creatures. “

As for the second one season of The Witcher, we were given to look a new trailer and its liberate date, which is situated on December 17. Along with all this, we discovered the quantity and names of the episodes of the second one season of the collection.

Netflix additionally introduced that the wait till the second one season can be extra bearable with the premiere of the animated movie The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare and the Subsequent-gen model of the online game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is able to function unfastened DLCs associated with the Netflix collection.