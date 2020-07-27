What’s the Star Trek Discovery season 3 release date? What’s the plot and is there a trailer?

Star Trek prequel Discovery simply grew to become a sequel, with the new season flinging our heroes far into the future in a world the place the Federation could now not exist – and after a LONG wait we lastly know once we’ll be seeing season three come to life!

Finally, the wait is (virtually, type of) over – however what else can we count on for Burnham, Saru and the remainder of the crew as they face new challenges in a new time interval? Try every little thing we learn about the upcoming season 3 under…

When is Star Trek Discovery season 3 launched on CBS All Entry, Netflix and Channel 4?

After months of secrecy, CBS has revealed that Star Trek: Discovery season three will debut on their streaming service CBS: All Entry on Thursday October 15th, with new episodes launched on subsequent Thursdays.

Whereas Netflix (the place the present streams in the UK and different worldwide areas) haven’t but introduced after they’ll be exhibiting the new season, in previous years there’s been solely a day distinction between US and worldwide Netflix release, so it appears doubtless that Discovery shall be launched in the UK on Fridays starting with Friday October 16th.

Whereas there was lower than a yr hole between season one and two, the new episodes’ airdate reveals a considerably longer hole between seasons two and three, with 18 months between the season two finale and the new season’s starting – and apparently the delay is largely all the way down to the coronavirus lockdown, which made postproduction a far slower course of.

In Could 2020, editor Scott Gamzon revealed that post-production was ongoing on the sequence, with groups working from house as a results of the coronavirus lockdown. He added that it was going to take a little longer than first deliberate for the sequence to be prepared however promised followers it could be price the wait.

Put up manufacturing, Sound, VFX and Editorial are all onerous at work from our houses. It’s going to take longer and there have been challenges however the outcomes shall be price the wait!

#StarTrekDiscovery — Scott Gamzon, ACE (@ScottGamzon) Could 2, 2020

And star Doug Jones, who performs Commander Saru on the present, just lately supplied one other replace in an interview with We Obtained This Lined.

He mentioned, “I assumed I had a guesstimate of when season three was going to begin airing, however I’ve been confirmed flawed as a result of post-production not with the ability to work at the tempo it could have usually with out a pandemic.

“ I perceive why persons are questioning. It has been a whereas since season two wrapped and the storyline left you hanging with us leaping into the future. That leaves everyone wanting extra. I don’t blame you for that. However I obtained the identical message, which is it is coming. I promise you it is coming.”

The primary season of Star Trek: Discovery aired on E4 from Sunday 15th December 15 at 8pm, marking the sequence’ UK terrestrial TV debut. It is not clear if and when season 3 will air on E4 in the UK.

Is there a trailer for Star Trek Discovery season 3?

Sure, you may see it right here! Launched at New York Comedian-Con in October 2019 (a yr earlier than the season truly debuts), the first-look footage catches up with the Discovery crew after they have been flung into the far future, teases alternate variations of lead character Michael (Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced) and a universe the place the Federation is an all-but-forgotten relic.

Who’s in the Star Trek Discovery 3 forged?

Sequence regulars Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) and Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber) are all returning for the new sequence, with Michelle Yeoh’s Captain/Emperor Georgiou anticipated to look in a visitor capability in a number of episodes.

The principle new addition to the sequence this yr is David Ajala as Cleveland “E-book” Booker (pictured with Inexperienced), a man residing in the future timeline the crew go to whose official character description reads:

“Good and succesful, E-book has a pure charisma and devil-may-care angle that tends to get him into hassle as usually because it will get him out.”

What’s the plot of Star Trek Discovery season 3?

After investigating the mysterious Pink Angel and the alerts it was leaving in season two, the Discovery crew battled in opposition to the evil AI Management, sending themselves into a wormhole over 900 years into the future (and far past any Star Trek TV sequence we’ve ever seen) to cease Management as soon as and for all.

Now, as the trailer makes clear, the Discovery crew discover themselves in a utterly new setting the place the intergalactic energy of the Federation and Starfleet has pale and new conflicts draw our heroes into hassle.

“We felt strongly that we needed to offer ourselves a completely new vitality for season three with a complete new set of issues,” co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman mentioned of the new setting.

“We’re farther than any Trek present has ever gone. I additionally had expertise engaged on the [J.J. Abrams] movies the place we have been caught with canonical issues. We knew how Kirk had died, and we questioned how we might put him in jeopardy to make it really feel actual. That’s what led us to go along with an alternate timeline; all of the sudden we might inform the story in a very unpredictable method.

“That’s the identical thought course of that went into leaping 950 years into the future. We’re now utterly freed from canon, and we now have a complete new universe to discover.”

Talking about the crew, he added: “Now all they’ve is one another. Their households are 950 years in the previous. It is going to be very attention-grabbing to see the penalties of the alternative they made.

“Saru mentioned, ‘All of us signed up for this, and we knew what we have been doing. We love one another, respect one another and want one another sufficient to know we’re going to make this determination as a group, as a household.’ However it doesn’t imply that it gained’t include emotional penalties. That’s one thing we’ll discover in season three.”

You’ll be able to watch Star Trek Uncover seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix now