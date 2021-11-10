What’s the threat of Hinduism if not anything was once spoiled in 500 years of Mughal and Muslim rule: Digvijay Singh

New Delhi: Senior Congress chief Digvijay Singh on Wednesday introduced a scathing assault at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP, pronouncing that Hindus don’t seem to be at risk within the nation, however the mindset of ‘divide and rule’ is at risk. Digvijay Singh mentioned, these days it’s mentioned that Hinduism is at risk. Not anything spoiled Hinduism right through the five hundred years of Mughal and Muslim rule. We didn’t ruin anything else right through the 150 years of Christian rule, so what’s the threat to Hinduism now.Additionally Learn – Jan Jagran Abhiyan: In preparation to enclose the federal government on inflation, Congress will get started ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ from November 14

Singh additionally mentioned on the release of the e-book ‘First light Over Ayodhya’ by means of former Union Minister Salman Khurshid that the phrase ‘Hindutva’ has not anything to do with Hinduism and Sanatani traditions. Senior Congress chief and previous House Minister P Chidambaram mentioned at the instance that the Superb Courtroom’s resolution at the Ayodhya case is right kind, as either side have authorized it. Additionally Learn – 9 railway stations of UP and temples of many towns together with Ayodhya threatened to blow bombs on sixth December, created a stir

Demolition of temples on non secular grounds has been happening even ahead of the coming of Islam in India.

Digvijay Singh mentioned, “Within the historical past of this nation, the destruction of temples on non secular grounds has been taking place even ahead of the coming of Islam in India. There’s no doubt on this that the king who used to triumph over the territory of every other king, attempted to present precedence to his faith over the faith of that king. Now it’s mentioned that the demolition of temples began with the coming of Islam. He claimed, “When fascism comes, it’s important for it to spot an enemy… Developing concern and growing hatred has been the core of fascism.

Vajpayee’s Gandhian socialism failed, forcing him to practice a staunch non secular trail

The previous leader minister of Madhya Pradesh mentioned, “The Ram Janmabhoomi dispute was once now not a brand new controversy, however Vishwa Hindu Parishad, RSS by no means made it a topic. When he was once lowered to 2 seats in 1984, he attempted to make it a topic. At the moment the Gandhian socialism of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had failed. This compelled him to practice a staunch non secular trail. Advani’s Rath Yatra was once a society-breaking adventure, sowing seeds of hatred anywhere he went.

I’m a follower of Sanatan Dharma, Savarkar ji was once now not a spiritual particular person.

Digvijay Singh mentioned, “I’m a follower of Sanatan Dharma… Hindutva has not anything to do with Hinduism. Not anything to do with Sanatani traditions. That is in stark distinction to the Sanatani traditions. The previous CM of MP claimed, “Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji was once now not a spiritual particular person. He had even mentioned that why do you imagine cow as mom? He introduced the phrase Hindutva to outline Hindu. Because of this other folks were given at a loss for words. RSS is skilled in spreading rumours. Now they’ve a large weapon within the type of social media.

Howdy sir, not anything spoiled the Hindu faith right through the guideline of the Mughals and Muslims of 500 years.

Digvijay mentioned, “It’s being mentioned that Hindus are at risk. Howdy sir, not anything was once spoiled for Hindu faith right through the guideline of 500 years of Mughals and Muslims, if not anything was once spoiled for Hindus below the guideline of 150 years of Christians, then what’s the threat now. The chance is to that mentality and that ideology, which has resolved to rule thru divide and rule just like the British.

Congratulate the ladies and farmers of Shaheen Bagh

Singh mentioned, it’s unhappy that we too fall within the entice of ‘cushy’ Hindutva and ‘onerous’ Hindutva. He mentioned, I congratulate the ladies of Shaheen Bagh who began a non-violent motion for his or her rights. I congratulate the farmers that they’ve been doing non-violent agitation for 11 months. Simplest the trail of Mahatma Gandhi can take this nation ahead.”

reconciliation must be the best way of this nation

Digvijay Singh insisted that reconciliation must be the best way of this nation. The judiciary has additionally pointed in opposition to this reconciliation with the decision within the Ayodhya case. The theory of ​​Sanatan Dharma and its Sarva Dharma Sambhav is the one option to reconciliation.

Ex-Finance Minister relating to commercial of Hindu lady Muslim circle of relatives

Congress chief P Chidambaram mentioned, “These days we are living in a global when ‘lynching’ isn’t condemned by means of the Top Minister and the House Minister. An commercial is withdrawn as a result of a Hindu daughter-in-law was once proven residing thankfully in a Muslim circle of relatives.”

Chidambaram mentioned on Ayodhya case- The criminal foundation of this resolution could be very slim

In regards to the Superb Courtroom’s resolution at the Ayodhya case, Chidambaram mentioned, “The criminal foundation of this resolution could be very slim. Very skinny line. However with the passage of time, each the perimeters authorized it. All sides authorized, so it’s the proper resolution. No longer that it was once the correct resolution, so either side authorized.

Chidambaram mentioned – ‘No massive demolished Babri Masjid’

Congress chief P Chidambaram mentioned that what took place on December 6, 1992 was once very mistaken, it tarnished our Charter, contempt of Superb Courtroom and created distance between two communities. Chidambaram mentioned, “After the decision, issues took place as anticipated. After this the accused (of Babri demolition) had been launched. Like ‘No One Killed Jessica’ ‘No Good friend Demolished Babri Masjid’. It’ll all the time practice us that we within the nation of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and Maulana Azad don’t seem to be ashamed of claiming ‘No-big demolished Babri Masjid’. He claimed, that is the truth of these days that we could also be secular, however settle for practicality. On a daily basis secularism is being attacked within the nation.” (enter language)