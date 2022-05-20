What’s the worst thing about awakening the EverQuest dragon? Neither fire nor death; this server feared something bigger

Fighting the ‘Sleeper’ meant breaking a promise kept for some 20 years.

EverQuest is one of those MMORPG who, with many years behind him, has managed to accumulate a large number of players. As in other titles of this style, users have developed an enormous respect for the community and their group decisions, so it is quite a surprise that a guild breaks one of the most important promises of its server: don’t wake up the biggest dragon in the game.

PC Gamer contextualizes all the history lived during the last days. About 20 years ago, the authors of EverQuest introduced a huge dragon that acted as single event on each server. This chief, by the name of Kerafyrmrises only if all 4 dragons guarding his dungeon are dead at the same time, causing a battle that will never be repeated on the server.

Many players awoke the dragon to find themselves in brutal and unwinnable combat. However, one server decided to keep Kerafyrm in an eternal sleep to prevent the demise of the event (although they had no problem beating guardian dragons for substantial loot, always making sure they weren’t all dead at the same time). This promise was kept until last month, when a guild decided to take the bull by the horns and face the greatest legend of EverQuest.

As you can imagine, many players on the server expressed their displeasure, as this battle not only equated to the dragon disappearing forever (regardless of the outcome of the battle), but also broke a promise held by the entire community for 20 years. Ignoring all the complaints, the guild went ahead with their proposal and woke up the dragon.

It is not the first time that a large group of players has come together to pursue a goal. An example of this is the disarming of all nukes in Metal Gear Solid V’s multiplayer mode, which unfortunately has been established as an impossible proposition. In the realm of MMORPGs, users form their own rules and they make promises that, as happened in this case, last for years and years.

Do you want to know the end of the story? The dragon woke up, beat all the players on its radar and disappeared forever, leaving the entire community unhappy and disappointed.

