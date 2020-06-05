What’s wrong with Clay in 13 Reasons Why?

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why landed on Netflix as we speak, marking the Liberty Excessive gang’s remaining outing as they put together to graduate.

Nonetheless, it’s clear from the season’s first episode that the group didn’t take pleasure in their senior yr as a lot as they’d hoped to, with the season opening with the funeral of an unknown character.

Viewers are then taken again six months prior, to see Clay struggling to manage below the stress of holding the group’s secrets and techniques and though firstly of the episode, he insists that he’s mentally positive, by the tip of episode one, he tells the viewers: “Yeah, I’m so not positive.”

Right here’s all the things we all know to this point about what’s wrong with Clay…

What is occurring to Clay?

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why begins with Clay in the midst of a nightmare, dreaming that Monty is definitely alive and that he’s gone to go to him in jail with Justin. The night time terror ends with Monty attacking Clay, inflicting him to get up lined in sweat and panting.

The following morning, we see Clay undergo a minor panic assault as his mum asks him about college plans and his poor grades, earlier than going to the sink and deliberately reducing his thumb on a chunk of shattered glass.

Whereas Clay waits for Tyler, who’s being questioned by police on the station, Clay begins to hallucinate, seeing Monty shaking his automobile and intimidating him. This isn’t the one time Clay hallucinates, as he sees Monty in school in the faces of the soccer staff. This winds Clay up sufficient to begin a battle with Monty’s good friend Diego Torres and the opposite footballers after they accuse Clay of framing Monty for Bryce’s homicide.

Clay’s girlfriend Ani even notices that Clay isn’t fairly proper, telling him: “What occurred? Even earlier than the battle? You went away, the place?”

The panic assaults proceed, with Clay struggling one on Christmas Day, and so do the night time terrors, main Justin to inform Clay that he’s been speaking and screaming in his sleep.

Clay lastly goes to see his therapist, Dr. Ellman (Gary Sinise) and tells him that he desires to be extra in management as a result of if he isn’t, he “may let individuals down”. “Once I lose management, it’s not good. It’s ugly,” he says. Whereas Dr. Ellman tries to coax Clay into revealing what is definitely troubling him, he tells him that his physique is telling him to concentrate.

Episode one ends with Clay listening to Bryce’s tape, on which he admitted to raping his earlier girlfriends and Hannah, being performed in his home, earlier than an unknown individual runs out of his home. Clay runs out into the road to see two individuals strolling away however they quickly disappear. It’s not utterly clear to the viewer whether or not that is one other hallucination or if this occurred in actual life, with 13 Reasons Why, you may by no means be too positive.

Why is that this occurring?

It’s clear that the occasions of the previous three seasons are inflicting Clay to achieve his breaking level as this isn’t the primary time that his psychological well being has begun to noticeably deteriorate. In seasons one and two, Clay started to see the ghost of Hannah in the hallways of Liberty Excessive and wherever he went. Being laid low with a hallucinated Hannah even drove him to ponder taking his personal life and murdering Bryce, who was revealed to have raped Hannah, nonetheless Clay decides to not.

Nonetheless, after the occasions of season three, Clay shouldn’t be solely being laid low with his personal actions, however his buddies’ additionally. After the season three finale revealed Alex as Bryce’s killer, Clay determined to cowl up the homicide and permit the police to border Monty, who was incarcerated for assaulting Tyler and had died in jail. The paranoia of the reality popping out, fuelled by the concern of his buddies and untrustworthiness of sure members of the group, will probably be stoking Clay’s nervousness and including to his already heavy sense of guilt.

It’s also revealed in the primary episode of season 4 that Clay feels very answerable for his buddies, telling the viewer that his buddies want him. This was evident in the previous from the truth that he helped to cowl up Tyler’s faculty taking pictures try by chucking his weapons in the ocean and let Justin keep with him, and ultimately be adopted by his dad and mom, after the previous faculty athlete grew to become hooked on heroin and began residing on the streets.

It seems just like the lengths that Clay has beforehand gone for his buddies will catch up with him this season, with the weapons being discovered by police in the primary episode of season 4.

Clay additionally has the troubles of any regular faculty scholar to deal with, together with what he’ll do after commencement, if he even manages to graduate with his poor grades. After his mum brings up plans for school, he begins to have a panic assault, so it’s clear that his future is weighing on his thoughts.

Hopefully Clay will have the ability to make peace with his previous actions and maintain his cool with the assistance of Dr. Ellman.

You probably have been affected by the problems raised in this text, contact Samaritans at no cost from any cellphone at any time of the day or night time on 116 123

13 Reasons Why season four is now obtainable to observe on Netflix – try our lists of the finest TV reveals on Netflix and the finest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information