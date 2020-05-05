What’s wrong with Jean Slater in EastEnders?

Some worrying behaviour from Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) started to be displayed in EastEnders on Monday 4th Could, inflicting concern for the character amongst viewers, and so they received’t have to attend lengthy for her actions to be defined.

As Whitney Dean returned residence protected and sound after being kidnapped by stalker Leo King’s mum Michaela Turnbull, her relieved household lined as much as greet her – just for Jean to by accident name Whit ‘Stacey’, the title of her absent daughter.

Whereas Jean is thought for her eccentricities, Kush Kazemi’s troubled expression made it clear he thought this was greater than a mere slip of the tongue and one other instance of Mrs Slater’s not-uncommon compulsion for getting muddled up, and on Tuesday fifth Could he tries to unravel it.

Taking part in it down when Mr Kazemi asks if she’s okay, an increasingly-erratic Jean assures her niece’s fella there may be nothing wrong and he’s studying an excessive amount of into the incident. Nevertheless, suspicious Kush then discovers Jean, who has lived with bipolar for a few years and struggles with her psychological well being, has stopped taking her remedy.

Figuring out the intense implications this might have, Kush implores Jean to maintain taking her prescription after she publicly loses her mood with Suki Panesar and Phil Mitchell.

Cussed Jean refuses, main Kush to take drastic measures to assist her…

Poor outdated Jean has been by the wringer in the final yr: battling most cancers, discovering romance with fellow affected person Daniel Prepare dinner who she nursed as much as his dying, having an emotional reunion with troubled son Sean, and being abounded by daughter Stacey Fowler who was pressured to flee Walford after assaulting Phil.

Why has she instantly ditched the tablets? Has all of the current trauma lastly received on high of the burdened Slater? Regardless of the motive, there are certain to be far-reaching, and doubtlessly very harmful, penalties. Is Jean heading for an additional breakdown? Might Kush find yourself making issues worse as he takes motion in Kat and Stacey’s absence?

