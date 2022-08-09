WhatsApp allows you to hide your last connection only to some of your contacts and soon you will be able to block screenshots

whatsapp has announced improvements that will please those who need more privacy in the application. On the one hand, you now have up to 60 hours to be able to delete a message that you have sent and that you no longer want to appear to the other person (in Telegram, its most direct competitor, you can delete these messages at any time). Another novelty is that you can now make a difference between your contacts to see what you want to show them.

This translates to now you can hide your “last seen” status (an information that appears to your contacts in a chat on the green line and just below your name and that informs them of the last time you connected to the messaging application) to the contacts you choose.

In this way, as Instagram already does, a social network of the same Meta company, like WhatsApp, you can differentiate the information that one or the other contacts receive from you. In the end, not everyone added to our contact list is as close to us as others can be and we may want to make a difference between the private information we share.

A year ago there was talk that this was being planned, but it has been a long time coming. In today’s announcement, the company says the feature will roll out worldwide this month, allowing WhatsApp users to decide which contacts can see their online status and hide it from others. This update will come both to your desktop tool as well as that of your mobile application.

How to improve INTERNET SECURITY: VPN, DNS and pages with HTTPS

Until now everyone sees if you are connected or not

The last December, WhatsApp started hiding status by default connection from users to unknowns. While it was a step in the right direction, it still allows your entire contact list to see whether or not you’re online.

The next WhatsApp update should fix this as it will let you choose which contacts can see your status. So if you don’t want someone to know that you’re ignoring their message or aren’t going to reply right away, you can activate the configuration for that user concrete.

You can block screenshots

For some time WhatsApp allows you to send photos that the other person can only see once. These temporary (or self-destructing) images are meant to show something, but if you’d rather your contact doesn’t keep that photo on their phone for whatever reason. In any case, the privacy was not as great because you can send one of these photos and the other person, who knows that they will only be able to see it once, can take a screenshot and whoever sends the photo has no way of knowing.

With the news announced today, it is known that WhatsApp is also testing blocking screenshots for these messages that disappear after being opened only once. The feature is in testing for now, but the company hopes to roll it out to general users “soon.” Remember that, for now, the recipients can still make these captures, do not trust yourself.

Image Via | TheVerge