WhatsApp already allows you to review voice notes before sending them: how to get this novelty

WhatsApp has recently been updated with a novelty that had been appearing to users of its beta version for weeks. It’s about the ability to review voice memos before sending them through the platform.

To warn about the arrival of this new function, from WhatsApp they have published a video in their social networks where they announce that this new feature is now available.

The feature is now available for both Android and iOS users, and although it will not be news for those users who are already used to using other messaging apps, it is a good addition. It is enough to have the application updated to the latest version to be able to use this new feature.

How to check the audios before sending them

To be able to review the audios before sending them, you must first keep the microphone locked while we speak. This is done by sliding the microphone icon up. In this way we can speak without the need to hold down the button. When we want to cut the audio, just press the red stop button, and it will be at that moment when we can listen to the audio as many times as we want before sending it.





It must be emphasized that, if we do not slide the microphone icon up, we will not be able to review the audio before sending it. If we don’t like the message, we can delete it through the trash icon in the lower left corner.

They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

Although for many it was something basic, this function has been expected in WhatsApp. And so far, the only thing we could do to review the audios on the platform was cancel them while we were recording them, or remove them for all chat participants once they are sent.