WhatsApp begins to allow the sending of files of up to 2 GB, equaling the number of Telegram. At the moment, only in Argentina

WhatsApp has just announced that it is testing sending files up to 2 GB in size, which is a huge increase over the current figure, which sets the limit on 100MB files and often falls far short. The company has been increasing the figure since its inception, but always falling far short of others such as Telegram, which precisely has had its limit per file for some time, also at 2 GB.

Meta’s company has enabled the new feature automatically. exclusive in Argentina, as reported by La Nación. About what will happen in other countries, at the moment there is no more information, although the logical and expected thing is that the measure expands throughout the world this year.

WhatsApp has challenges in sending files beyond size

The company has explained the decision on the file size in the following statement:

“Always trying new ways to improve the WhatsApp experience, and with many people still working from home, remotely, or connecting with family and friends virtually, it’s important to us to be able to give users the freedom to send files and documents We listen to users, respond to their requests and lifestyle by increasing the current limit on the size of files that can be sent via WhatsApp from 100 MB to 2 GB. Although it is a test only available in Argentina, users will be able to send this type of file of up to 2 GB to other users anywhere in the world. Why is this test important? Many times, communication between users includes the sending of important files and documents. Whether you’re a small business that needs to send your vendors 100-page contracts, or a teacher who wants to share a ZIP file of study materials for her students, or a content creator who wants to send a multimedia presentation of PowerPoint to your coworkers, it will now be possible to do it within WhatsApp, without compromising the quality of the file.

As we see, WhatsApp recognizes that it is no longer just an application to send compressed images and videos along with voice notes, but there are many users who use the service to send ZIP files, or notes in PDF, or contracts, etc. In that sense, it has always been asked to make file sharing easier, just like Telegram does.

Beyond presenting a selector more computer, WhatsApp does not currently have the option of letting us send an image in original size, but rather so that it does not lose qualitywe will have to send as ‘document’, that is, resort to a ‘hack‘. On iPhone, for example, it doesn’t let you choose images from the reel as documents, so we’ll have to copy them to the ‘Files’ app to select and send them from there. A process too complicated for what it should be in one of the most used messaging platforms in the world.