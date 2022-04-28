WhatsApp Beta for Windows 10 and 11 adds a very useful function to filter chats. Ideal for those who do not answer at the moment

For some time WhatsApp has had a beta version for PC exclusive to the Microsoft Store. This application in UWP format is making great progress, in fact, in Genbeta we were already able to talk about it, seeming the best alternative to access the service through Windows. Now the company adds a very useful function that we can not even find in the app for mobile devices.

WhatsApp introduce a system to filter chats in its UWP version. In this way, we will be able to find conversations more easily, having different categories to find what we are looking for.

Filtering chats is now much easier through WhatsApp Beta

This filtering option is currently only found in the UWP version of WhatsApp for Windows 10 and 11. The operation is quite simple. To filter the chats that we have active, all we have to do is press the button that appears on the left side of ‘New chat’, that icon that has three lines.





Once the list is displayed, we will find several categories predefined by the application itself. In this case, we can filter conversations by ‘Unread’, only ‘Contacts’, ‘Unsaved Contacts’ and ‘Groups’. Thus, if, for example, we simply want to see those chats to which we have not responded or seen, simply select the first option.

Although it is a simple feature, it is also extremely usefulespecially on occasions when we have countless chats and spend too much time looking for the one we want to access.

To access this new feature it is necessary to update the application to the WhatsApp Beta 2.2216.4.0 version. This feature is already available to everyone, so if it doesn’t appear, just go to the Microsoft Store and update the app.

The UWP version of WhatsApp Beta is gaining the trust of many users, and little by little it is acquiring very useful functions. While features present in the mobile and desktop versions are still missing, the performance of this app is much betterand part of the blame lies with the fact that it’s not based on the browser version.