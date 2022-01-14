‘WhatsApp Chatbot’ began, understand how helpful this app is for you

WhatsApp Chatbot: Maharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray) introduced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Company’s (BMC) ‘WhatsApp Chatbot’ on-line for over 80 other products and services right here. The BMC stated that in the course of the chatbot, greater than 80 products and services and amenities equipped by means of them to the electorate, may also be accessed via WhatsApp on their mobiles. (WhatsApp) Might be simply to be had via quantity 8999228999.Additionally Learn – Covid 19: 96 % of those that are wanting oxygen didn’t get the vaccine

Talking at the instance, Thackeray stated that Mumbai is the primary municipal company within the nation which is offering greater than 80 products and services to the folks at their doorsteps via WhatsApp chatbot. He stated, "At the moment has been written in golden letters. It may be described as a progressive day.

The Leader Minister stated that this initiative has made the 'Paintings from House' facility much more available. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and senior civic officers had been provide all through the rite. In this instance, Aaditya Thackeray said- "Mumbai municipal frame is offering greater than 80 products and services to our electorate and that is the one instance on the planet." He stated, "As of late we've got made a web based, clear and responsible town in entrance of the folks. The type of the company has been offered.