WhatsApp communities are already landing: what are they and how do they want to make your group life easier

With the already announced communities, WhatsApp wants to put an end to the clutter of groups. Now this feature is finally reaching users from different parts of the world. But what is not very clear to many people is what is this new function for and how it differs from the groups.

Meta announced this new feature in April of this year and, since then, little else has been known. It is important keep in mind that Communities are not going to replace WhatsApp groupsnor to the recent exclusive groups, but they will help us organize them under a more organized structure.

What is the goal of a WhatsApp community





Thus, if, for example, you have extracurricular activity groups for your sons and daughters, groups with other parents, groups for a birthday that your offspring have attended… Well, the school could create a Community that includes all groups and thus contribute to the organization and dissemination of topics from different areas under the same structure.

Whoever creates that community can moderate the content and send messages to all those groups using the new message groups function. WhatsApp is doing this year a wide deployment of interesting functions that were missing and that will make its use much more comfortable, such as surveys to be able to organize ourselves more easily.





WhatsApp communities give us the ability to organize and gather related groups. Community managers can send notices to members to let them know about important updates, and members can browse and chat in groups they’re interested in to stay connected. In addition, they can receive news that is sent to the entire community and organize smaller discussion groups on topics that interest them.

Regarding privacy, WhatsApp mentions that the phone number of those who are part of a Community will only be visible to administrators and for people you share groups with. It also points out that these are protected by end-to-end encryption.

How you can create a WhatsApp community on the web





You can create a WhatsApp community with up to 50 groups, plus paging group. You can add up to 5,000 members to the community notice group. WhatsApp communities are available in certain countries. It is possible that they are not yet available in yours, but with the promise of gradually reaching everyone.

To see how to create a community with a mobile device based on iOS or Android, you can enter here. They say from WhatsApp that, for the moment, in this first phase of the deployment it seems that they can only be created on mobile devices con Android o iOS.

But, for when it is possible to do it in the web versions of the app, they also explain the process. To create it on the Web, comment from the application itself, you will have to go to the top of the interface, where the list of chats in WhatsApp, and click on the menu icon. You can also click on the new chat icon.

Later, you will be able to enter the name, description and photo of the community profile. The community name can have a maximum of 24 characters (remember to be very descriptive). You can add an icon to the community. To do so, click on the camera icon. After setting an image, it will appear next to the community in the Chats tab. To add existing groups or create a new group, click the green arrow icon.

After this, to add groups to your community. Additionally, to complement WhatsApp communities, new features are also being rolled out for group chats, including: Reactions, file sharing, calls with more participants and controls for administrators.