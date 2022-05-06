WhatsApp copies Telegram again: now you can react to a message sent to you (also on desktop)

Mark Zuckerberg has announced on his Facebook profile that WhatsApp is launching new reactions to messages. Now if you’re talking to someone you can just react to what he tells youinstead of replying.





The reactions available now are: the finger to indicate OK, a heart, crying face of laughter, scared face, sadness and hands together to indicate gratitude. The leader of the Meta empire has said that more reactions will be coming soon.

We knew before that WhatsApp prepared reactions through leaks and a month ago the company confirmed that they were on the way. For now, reactions were in beta, for a few users.

To use these reactions you have to send them by long tapping on the message. The list of icons appears and you choose yours. Reactions are also compatible with all versions of WhatsApp, including WhatsApp Web and the desktop version.

WhatsApp imitates Telegram again





It is common that the messaging application release new features that are not so new because his biggest rival already has them from before.

In this case, Telegram offers the reactions mentioned and also a love face, the finger down as a sign of disapproval, a little fire, applause, a symbol of celebration, a head that explodesbewildered face, face with stars in the eyes or a vomiting face (among a few others).

In Telegram, to make one of these reactions you have to do exactly the same as now in WhatsApp: click on the message and it appears if you want to copy, forward, fix and other things and above you have a row with the reactions.