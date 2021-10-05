WhatsApp fell and Faitelson unleashed mockery for an image he shared

David Faitelson commented on the fall of Facebook and WhatsApp (Photo: Instagram / @ davidfaitelson_espn)

On the afternoon of this Monday, October 4, the downfall of some social networks like Facebook, WhastApp and Instagram. The only network that kept the users communicated and informed was Twitter, so the space worked to discuss the vitality of digital space and communication platforms.

David Faitelson, renowned sports journalist, did not miss the opportunity to comment on the situation and make fun of the new generations that depend on digital media. Through his official Twitter account he shared a controversial publication where he attached images of his communication “tools” and affirmed that the new generations do not know, a statement that caused ridicule.

Faitelson mocks the fall of social networks (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

He uploaded three photographs where a typewriter, a brain and a fax; accompanied the photographs with the phrase: “ ‘Tools’ that I have at home that the new generations do not know… ”. He immediately received endless negative responses where his comment was poured.

“Are WhatsApp and Instagram down? I did not know, I did not know it. Unlike you, I don’t use those stupid social networks. Let me know when Don Quixote falls off the shelf… Then yes I will worry ”, answered the user @ Napock1 as a mockery.

He immediately received endless negative responses where his comment was poured (Photo: Twitter / @ AlcocerFabian)

“What fell Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram? Sorry, but I didn’t know about it because I’m very busy reading “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, it is better cultivars in such a way to be messing with my mind with applications that they only promote ignorance, what a shame they give me, ”was another comment the journalist received.

Users mocked Faitelson (Photo: Twitter / @ Danielest924)

Although it is not a sports subject, Faitelson did not hesitate to share his ideology of digital tools communication that have affected thousands of Internet users. Little by little more comments began to arise on his publication.

Reached close to five thousand reactions of “I like” and at least 400 retweets. The teasing and memes they did not cease to arise. Internet users did not miss the opportunity to remind the journalist of the occasion in which he had a lawsuit with Cuauhtémoc White where they came to blows and Faitelson received a punch from the former American player.

Although it is not a sports issue, Faitelson did not hesitate for a moment to share his ideology of digital communication tools (Photo: Twitter / @ AVazquez99)

“Well, the new generations at least know that you have the last one in your house because the Bald Eagle from Tepito took it out of you with a blow that day in Veracruz,” wrote the account @ EOrtegaD08.

In another publication, he also referred to the “advantage” that his generation has in the face of the chaotic scenario left by the failure of the most used social network servers.

In another publication, he also referred to the “advantage” his generation has in the face of the chaotic scenario caused by the failure of the servers (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

“Precious mementos where the generations of the” older “are at a clear advantage. U.S yes we know how to live and survive without Whats-app, Instagram and Facebook… ”, he wrote. The teasing continued and they did not stop reminding him that confrontation with him Cuahu.

Despite the criticism and mockery against him, he continued to comment on the subject and dared to compare the digital fall of the networks, owned by the American programmer Mark Zuckerberg, with the internal crisis that the Guadalajara Club is going through in charge of the management of Marcelo Leaño.

Faitelson sniffs WhatsApp (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

“It seems that, for the first time, Mr. Zuckerberg has more” problems “than Marcelo Michel Leaño …”, he published.

After his comment that generated great derision, Faitelson returned to his profile to comment on the sports agenda and the most important events of the weekend.

So far the service has not yet been fully restored and Twitter became the only space where Internet users have been informed of the situation that affected the world.

KEEP READING:

The first hypotheses about the fall of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram and the effects on third parties

The fall of WhatsApp: 6 alternative messaging applications for the cell phone

Facebook’s response to the fall of WhatsApp and Instagram