WhatsApp finally prepares the function of editing a message already sent: this is how it will work

There are times that we send a message, and once put on the chat we see that it has grammatical errors, it is missing a comma and it makes it difficult to understand or that we have simply been a bit loud and we have said something that we really should not say.





Now, under these circumstances, WhatsApp allows you to delete the message (for a period of time and also put the function to be deleted automatically during the first 24 hours, not forever) and that is indicated to everyone as “this message has been deleted”.

Now WhatsApp is preparing the option that soon you can edit a sent message, without the need to delete it. Five years ago, WaBetaInfo found the Edit Message menu hidden in the WhatsApp beta and then that function was never heard of again. Now, the menu has reappeared and thus, it is expected that in the future it may be possible to edit a WhatsApp message after sending it.

MEGA GUIDE IMPROVES FACEBOOK SECURITY and PRIVACY

How would post editing work?





The editing of WhatsApp messages, if we look at the images filtered by WaBetaInfo, it will be possible by long pressing on the message, until the message selection menu is displayed. You can touch that menu and there will be the new possibility to “edit”. Then a window will open where we can change the text of the message and send it again.

This window, in the leaked images, is not ready yet, probably though let’s know more about it in future updates. We must remember that WhatsApp allows us to delete a message only for 1 hour after it is sent, so it is foreseeable that the editing of messages will also have a limited time.

WhatsApp imitating Telegram





This is something that its biggest rival in the market, Telegram, already allows for a long time. In any case, we are used to the messaging application of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta empire arriving with new features that we have been seeing in competing applications for years.

It is a constant to see WhatsApp “inheriting” Telegram functions. In the case of Telegram, when a message is edited, is marked as “edited” for the interlocutors.

In the case of the Meta app, it is not known if it will show that a message has been edited or if it will be possible to access previous versions of the same message (something that happens on Facebook).