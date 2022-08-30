WhatsApp is no longer just another messaging tool: it is now Zuckerberg’s “cash register” in its main market

whatsapp takes time moving forward to be a multi-purpose platform and not just a place where you can communicate with friends, colleagues and family. Meta’s objective, which is more than a social network empire but a marketing and sales universe, continues to advance with the latest WhatsApp novelty in its most important market.





In India, the place in the world where this app has the most users (500 million monthly users), you can now make purchases without leaving WhatsApp. Goal has partnered with e-commerce giant indio JioMart.

With this novelty, customers can look at the entire supermarket catalog from the app itself and place orders and pay from the application. Payments are handled by the local Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. It is not ruled out that this will soon reach many more markets.

New ways to earn money from WhatsApp





Mark Zuckerberg is looking for new ways to monetize his apps and social tools. How WhatsApp earns money if it is a free application is a recurring question from users, which we at Genbeta have already analyzed in depth. It must be remembered that in 2014 Facebook announced the purchase of WhatsApp for 19,000 million dollars, outlining this even today as one of the largest acquisitions in the history of WhatsApp. the companies of the software universe.

WhatsApp is not really free. Although since this company has not fully specified what is the business model that gives them profitsyes, there is a lot of talk about the fact that you do not pay with money to use this application, but you do pay with the data that you give to WhatsApp of your private life.

To begin with, so far, WhatsApp does not offer you advertising like Facebook does, which takes advantage of the data to create a user profile and create targeted advertising so that a person receives information about products and services that could be very useful to them. With this new shopping feature within the platform, there is a change in business.

While it is not clear if our data is monetized, although everything indicates that it is with the enormous controversy caused last year by the changes in the conditions of use of the app (which raised suspicions that the path is towards a union of information between WhatsApp and Facebook, something prohibited in the European Union), what we do know is that WhatsApp It has long wanted to profile itself as “the cash register” (literal words of Matt Idema, director of operations of the brand who has also said that “Instagram and Facebook are the showcase”) or the channel created for communication between consumer and seller, after the user has seen interesting products or services through through Facebook or Instagram.

Of course, for payments within the Meta application you must submit to the regulations of each country and obtain a permit. In the case of India, it has succeeded after two years of testing.