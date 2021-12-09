WhatsApp launches with payments through cryptocurrencies: without limits or commissions, and with the support of the Meta portfolio

It has been known for some time that WhatsApp would incorporate into its service a method for making payments through the app itself. Although this service was tested in several regions without being expanded, the platform is now testing a new payment method through cryptocurrencies.

Your pilot program is now available for a limited number of iOS and Android users in the United States. It will be through Novi, Meta’s digital wallet, that these transfers can be made.

Payments through USDP cryptocurrency and Novi digital wallet

The system involves the stable coin Pax Dollars (USDP), which is tied to the US dollar. Users who participate in the program will be able to send and receive money in this format and through the Novi digital wallet. All this through the application’s own chat.

Its operation a priori is tremendously simple, since to send money, You just have to click on the ‘clip’ icon as if it were any document, and proceed to send the money.

From Novi they assure that shipment and receipt of payments will be immediate, similar to how Bizum works in Spain. These transfers will not have frequency limits or commissions, being managed entirely through the aforementioned Meta digital wallet, which landed in the application stores just a few weeks ago.

This has been the latest turn of events in Facebook’s path to cryptocurrencies. Since its plans announced in 2019 to enter this sector with its stable coin Libra and its digital wallet Calibra, things have changed a lot, especially after the loss of reputable members in its ‘Libra Association’, now known as the ‘Diem Association’.

At the moment payments through cryptocurrencies in WhatsApp will have to wait in other regions, since currently only available in the United States. There are no details about his arrival in other countries yet.