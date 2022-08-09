WhatsApp now gives us more time to delete messages. We will have up to 60 hours to reverse the message sent

When it comes to adding features to WhatsApp, changes come in at a trickle and are often one step behind their competitors. When it comes to deleting messages, it wasn’t the first either, though it was much appreciated that the feature did finally arrive.

Now we will have more time to delete a message on WhatsApp. And it is that as they have confirmed, the time will be extended to something more than two dayscompared to one hour, which was what we had so far.

More time to think if you should have sent that message

Whether you’ve sent a message to the wrong group or person, or changed your mind on a topic and want to erase your words from existence, you’ll now have extra time to delete any message. Specifically about 60 hoursmore than considerable time.

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

Although this change may seem good, there have been users on social networks who have taken the spotlight to other topics, such as the possibility of editing a message, or making the notification that a message has been deleted also disappear, functions that are not yet available. are available in the Meta app.

Users who were registered for the WhatsApp beta already had the possibility of deleting messages in a time of up to 60 hours, although it has not been until now when this extension has reached the entire mass of users of the app.

If you still don’t know how to delete messages on WhatsApp, all you have to do is press and hold any message you’ve sent in the app and select the trash can icon at the top. Once this is done, a message will appear asking us if we want to delete it only for ourselves or also for other people. Once you have removed it, your message will be replaced by the warning: ‘You deleted this message’.

In order to enjoy this extension of time when deleting messages, we will have to have the latest version of the application installed on our mobile phone. Currently it will be possible to do it through an iOS or Android device.