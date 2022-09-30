WhatsApp promised a month ago an app for Windows 10 and 11 that would not hijack our PC, but it does not arrive. There’s a solution

Last August, WhatsApp gave good news to all Windows users: a native WhatsApp Desktop application finally arrived in the Microsoft Store, an app that would not depend on WhatsApp Web and that would be totally independentalso being able to use it without the need for our mobile phone to be connected once linked.

This application arrived some time after WhatsApp Beta (which you can download here) was installed in the Windows 10 and 11 Store. However, when the ‘final’ version appeared, we realized that something was wrong. The experience was not the same, and although we no longer had the sudden disconnections of our mobile phone, the performance was very different from the good feelings that WhatsApp Beta left us, also consuming a lot of memory than the last mentioned. It was there when we had it clear: WhatsApp Desktop continued to depend on Electron, and therefore, on WhatsApp Web.

We still don’t have the promised WhatsApp, but WhatsApp Beta is the solution

WhatsApp Desktop began as a webapp based on WhatsApp Web, a client that we downloaded from the WhatsApp website itself and it referred us to the horrible experience of its Web version, although with the difference that we had an icon on our desktop. With the arrival of WhatsApp Beta to the Microsoft Store we fantasized about the imminent arrival of a final native version who had finally disconnected from WhatsApp Web.



WhatsApp Desktop continues to have its own excessive consumption of the Web

After WhatsApp Beta was launched, we were able to test it in depth, and although essential functions are still missing today that have not been incorporated, the performance and efficiency of this application made us forget about everything else. There was finally hope of enjoying WhatsApp in a well-developed application. However, the final version of WhatsApp Desktop UWP has arrived and all hope is gone.





After a great feeling with the Beta, Desktop provided exactly the same experience as WhatsApp Web again. Even worse, since in addition to consuming much more RAM than WhatsApp Beta, it was not optimized for high refresh rate screens, and the experience when navigating through its menus was not very satisfactory. What had happened? Why did the team decide not to continue working on WhatsApp Beta? What was the feedback box for in the beta if in the end we were going to put an end to all the negative things about WhatsApp Web?

Almost a month and a half after the appearance of WhatsApp Desktop in the Microsoft Store, I am still using WhatsApp Beta, since the experience it gives me is definitely even better. Also, Desktop is still not what we were promisedsince it is not strictly ‘native’, and it is not that the experience improves too much, being still based on the Web.

However, you have to give some credit to the WhatsApp team, since they have at least solved the bug that there was with the framerate when running their application and they have been adding some new features. However, the app feels cluttered, slow, inefficient… Having checked how the WhatsApp Desktop files were packaged on the system, we have verified that Electron is still present at the heart of WhatsApp Desktop.



WhatsApp Beta is still, in my opinion, the best option in terms of performance and efficiency

The latest build of WhatsApp Desktop in the Microsoft Store still hasn’t moved to the native version of the application, so there is still work to be done. In fact, when launching, the screenshots that were shown in the store were more like WhatsApp Beta than this one with the green top border.

After the launch of WhatsApp Desktop, the executable that could be found on WhatsApp Web is no longer available, with the Microsoft Store being the only official way to download WhatsApp on Windows, regardless of its Web version.

There is still no news about whether WhatsApp will decide to take the course of its beta application and offer us all its benefits on Desktop. I still have that hope of having all the functions of WhatsApp in an application that does not make you want to close it. Although seen what has been seen, it is very likely that we will continue suffering from Electron for a while longer.