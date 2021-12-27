WhatsApp tests the option of contacting the surrounding stores: we can filter by categories and proximity

The messaging service has been wanting to expand in terms of possibilities for some time. For a few months we have seen advances in its payment system, allowing in certain regions to pay through cryptocurrencies, and it is increasingly common to see businesses and establishments carry out certain procedures through said app. Now we know a new function to find nearby businesses based on our location.

This new feature is still under development, and from WABetaInfo they have offered details about its operation. So far it has only been tested in Brazil, although expected to reach more users soon.

The function allows you to filter by the closest establishments

Called ‘Business Nearby’, this feature works through search filters. And is that the application would use our location to find nearby establishments with whom we can contact through WhatsApp. We can classify between restaurants, supermarkets, clothing stores, and more.

Will Cathcart, leader in front of WhatsApp, commented through a tweet that both the location and the businesses that we visit in the app, ‘will not be registered anywhere’. Cathcart himself shared an image of how the interface of this new function will be for those who do not have access to it, and that you can see precisely on the cover of this article.

Like everything we do at WhatsApp, we’ve built this in a private way: we’re not logging your location or what businesses you browse. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) September 15, 2021

Although the images are from Android, It is expected that this function ends up reaching both the Google operating system and iOS. However, it is still unknown when its beta will begin for other users. The only way to access it currently is to reside in São Paulo.

This function is one more example of how Meta (formerly Facebook) wants to expand this platform both at the user level and for companies. The fact that it supports the option of interacting with nearby businesses could rival other apps such as Google Maps, Foursquare or TripAdvisor. Although it is the most used messaging service in our country, it may be that from next year this app will be conceived as something even greater.