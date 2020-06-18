WhatsApp to add extra colors to a dark theme, on web Voice and video calls are allowed

WhatsApp is working on a host of latest options, and now we uncover that the Fb-owned messaging app is probably going to add colors to WhatsApp Dark Theme and permit calling on WhatsApp web. Earlier, the studies advised that the corporate will quickly launch the multi-device help for beta customers, and additionally it is inspecting a few options, together with a Search by date message, redesigned storage, and so on.

As per the newest studies by WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is probably going to add new colors to the Dark theme and would allow customers to make video and voice calls by way of the WhatsApp web.

It was earlier being said that WhatsApp is working on performing Dark Theme for its web and desktop customers. Now the Fb-owned messaging app may add totally different colors to the dark theme.

“As we speak, thanks to the two.2025.5 replace, we’ve got discovered that WhatsApp is working on a totally different Dark Theme utilizing different dark colors (they are doing the equivalent for the dark iOS bubbles),” the WAbetainfo report learn.

As per the screenshots, the gray, vibrant yellow and inexperienced colors are evident. As soon as the characteristic is fastened, customers can permit the characteristic on WhatsApp settings utilizing WhatsApp Settings > Theme. The characteristic remains to be beneath improvement, and it is going to be potential sooner or later for iOS, Android, and WhatsApp Web sooner or later.

Other than this, the WAbetainfo additionally knowledgeable us that WhatsApp is working on finishing Voice and Video calls within the WhatsApp Web. The characteristic is accessible on the Android and iOS apps.

The corporate can be proposing to permit customers to make group calls from the WhatsApp web as nicely. If the characteristic seems to the web quickly, it would take on the video-conferencing apps Zoom and Google Meet.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is planning to mix Messenger Rooms into the app. The Messenger Rooms by Fb that gives up to 50 individuals to be part of a video name may come to WhatsApp because the screenshots by WAbetainfo confirmed a messenger icon on the share sheet. Apparently, you don’t even require to have a Fb account to be part of a name on Rooms.

The WhatsApp options tracker states that the Android beta replace had marks of Messenger Rooms being built-in to WhatsApp, and the messaging app can be working to mix Messenger Rooms Shortcut within the 2.2019.6 Web replace.