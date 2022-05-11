WhatsApp Web and Desktop already allow us to send reactions: so you can answer without writing

Throughout this last week, WhatsApp has started to activate —to a progressively larger number of its users, although it has not yet reached 100%— a new feature: emoji reactionswhich make it possible for us to respond to messages without typing a single letter.





In fact, think about it: Does every message you receive deserve a written response? Well, when you are faced with one of those cases, but you don’t want to be so ‘dry’ as to limit yourself to leaving the message on ‘read’, these new reactions come to mind.

But what reactions are we talking about? Well, for now, of these 6 basic emojis —although over time they promise to allow us to use any emoji to react—: 👍, ❤️, 😂, 😮, 😢 y 🙏.

This feature —available in all versions of WhatsApp (Android, iOS, Web and Desktop)— was recently implemented by Telegram, its great rival in the field of messaging. But let’s briefly see how we can use it if we already have it activated.

Press, choose, press, delete. Easy.

We will observe a slight difference with respect to Telegram reactions: where that app allows the ‘reactions’ to be displayed with a light touch on the message to which we want to react, in the mobile versions of WhatsApp we must make a long touch until they show up…

…yes ok the Web and Desktop versions will only require that we place the cursor on the message in question. In any of the cases, it will appear next to the message a gray emoji that, when pressed, will give us access to the emoji menuso that we choose which of the 6 we want to react with.



When placing the pointer over the message to which we want to react, the emoji that gives access to the reactions menu will be displayed.



By clicking on the gray emoji, we will get the 6 options.

If you have followed these simple steps and still do not see the reactions menu, it means that you do not have the option activated yet. In my case, the mobile version (Android) does not show it to me yet, but on the Web and on the Desktop I have not had a major problem. If this is not your case, do not despair, it is a matter of days before you can use this function.

Now, imagine that you made a mistake in choosing the message you wanted to react to. Or that you were wrong in choosing the reaction, for example. well in that case we must delete our reaction and then choose the appropriate option. To do this, we will click on the reaction that has appeared under the message:





When you press, you will get a list of all the reactions to that message. Ours will stand out because it will have a ‘Click to remove’ message below itwhich is precisely what we want to do: