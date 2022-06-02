WhatsApp will allow you to recover deleted messages: this is this function that will help you if you change your mind

Yesterday we discovered that WhatsApp is working on the option that will allow you to edit messages that they are already sent (although it is not yet known when it could arrive or if this edition will be allowed forever or only for a period of time, as happens when we talk about deleting messages on WhatsApp).

Today it has been known that we could also recover already deleted messages. The function is quite similar to Twitter’s proposal to stop sending a tweet, which lasts for a short period of time. Namely, you have very few seconds to repent or to want to modify.

Is that how it works





As you can see in the leaked images of the development of this feature, after deleting a message by tapping “delete for me”, WhatsApp presents an option bar at the bottom of the screen to announce that you can undo the deletion if it was a mistake.

When this novelty is released, there will only be a few seconds to undo the processso you will only be able to immediately retrieve the message in a very short period of time.

This function is under development and, like any other function that WhatsApp is developing and that WaBetaInfo manages to filter (it is the most reliable means that exists when we talk about these leaks), we don’t know when it will be released.

What WhatsApp allows so far to recover messages

Now there is a way to recover deleted WhatsApp messages so that you can read them even if the other person has deleted them from the conversation. WhatsApp does not allow this to be possible, but there are a couple of methods with which you can bypass this restriction and read some of the messages.

However, it is very limited: you can only recover some deleted messages in very specific circumstances, and in most cases you can only recover fragments.

There is a method with which you can recover the messages that you have received through WhatsApp on Android, and it is through a Widget in the settings. It may not work on some mobiles, it will depend on the customization layer.

If your phone doesn’t have this option, you can also download third-party apps to do the same, like WAMR or WhatsRemoved+. But keep in mind that the text you save will be limited to 100 characters, and that you will be giving the content of your notifications to third-party companies, as well as the name of your contacts and their numbers, so there is always the risk that these data remain.