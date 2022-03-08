WhatsApp will have surveys in groups that are very useful for making decisions (years after Telegram)

WhatsApp has announced that it is testing within the application the function of polls to use within groups. It is a function that Telegram has had for a long time (at least since 2018). It is very useful for making decisions together, both for the professional field and in groups of friends.

According to WABetaInfo, these surveys will arrive in an upcoming WhatsApp update, both for iOS and Android. Based on the information available so far, the PC versions (Web and Desktop) are not currently in the crosshairs of this app to offer the novelty. Which yes it will come soon to WhatsApp Desktop beta will be new reactions to the messages, according to information leaked from the company.





To create polls, as the screenshot shows, you can write a question and put options that the people who belong to that group, within the app, will be able to choose. A good option to make decisions according to what the majority wants.

Other news





Along with this novelty, WhatsApp is working on a new tab for communities: This is a feature that will be available in a future update. The new tab will replace the current camera tab. Again, WhatsApp is launching new settings to manage notifications of reactions.

What’s more, WhatsApp introduces the possibility of pausing and resuming voice recordings in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta updates. If you update the app you can start using the function. This joins the possibility of listening to audios before sending them, something that can be done for a few months or the option of listening to audios faster.