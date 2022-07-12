WhatsApp will launch a new app for Mac with better performance thanks to saying goodbye to one of the worst practices

The WhatsApp development team is aware of creating specific applications for each operating system. Today, the options that can be installed are not designed specifically for Mac or Windows hardware, making performance a sacrifice. From WhatsApp they are already developing a native app for Windows, but now it is also added another option specific to macOS Designed with Catalyst.

The development of this new application with Catalyst has been known thanks to WABetaInfo, since it is a version that is currently in beta phase, and there will still be a long way to go to finish reaching the final version. But the really important thing is that this version may end up also reaching iPadOS thanks to convergence.

HOW TO SET UP an IPHONE, IPAD or IMAC MACBOOK RIGHT

WhatsApp for macOS will be more stable

The Catalyst project was presented by Apple in 2019, being a long-awaited initiative to create a truly rich ecosystem. This translates into when developing an application on macOS it can also be used on iOS (and even iPadOS) without making too many code changes. That is, when developing for a device it would finally be unfolding for everyone at once.





This is great news, since today one of the biggest drawbacks found in iPadOS is that does not have a dedicated application for WhatsApp. You always have to resort to third-party applications, which can err on the side of security, or to the version of WhatsApp Web, which is not always very comfortable. With the arrival of iPadOS 16 this will make much more sense when working with windows as if it were a Mac.

But to this hypothetical arrival of WhatsApp to the iPad application store, it should also be noted the performance improvement. Having an application that has been developed specifically for Apple Silicon processors can provide spectacular performance when using it. Above all, it can be seen in the reduced consumption of all resources that are needed when it comes to CPU, GPU and RAM.

And it is that Catalyst arrives to be able to replace Electron, which is a real bottomless pit of resources that are present in different macOS applications. This feature means that every time an application is opened on macOS such as WhatsApp Desktop, an instance of Chromium must be opened. As you can expect, the fact of having a kind of browser open constantly causes a large amount of resources to be consumed in terms of RAM.

As we have mentioned before, this is a beta version that can only be tested downloading it through TestFlight. The problem is that there is quite limited access and it will be very difficult to get hold of one of the available slots.