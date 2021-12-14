WhatsApp’s New Anti-Spying Feature Won’t End the Problem: Here’s What You Can Do With “Online”

Today we woke up with the news that WhatsApp has implemented a new privacy function by default, which will greatly limit who can see our “Online” status. With this measure, in addition, goodbye is said to the websites and services that serve exclusively to spy on this status and count how much time a person spends online and how many times a day they connect.

This new WhatsApp policy is something to applaud, because with a stroke of the pen it ends one of the most problematic points of privacy in the messaging platform. However, taking into account the technical details they have provided, still not enough when we take into account the toxicity that can exist in people’s heads.

WHATSAPP Tips and Tricks to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM AND MAINTAIN YOUR PRIVACY

In which cases it does not work, and how could it be improved

Let’s see the statement with which WhatsApp support has announced the improvement via email:

“To improve the privacy and security of our users, we are making it more difficult for people you do not know and who you have not chatted with to see your last connection time and online connection status on WhatsApp. This will not change anything between you and your friends, family and businesses that you know and have exchanged messages with before. “

As we see, the measure not only focuses on the status “Online” but also limits who can see our last connection time, even if we have it activated. The fundamental change is that only one person who is on our contact list and with whom we have spoken will be able to see our “Online” status and the last time we connected. In this way, neither spy websites nor strangers or old contacts that we have deleted from our agenda will be able to follow in our footsteps.

But the casuistry that something like this allows is still problematic. To give examples, there are many toxic relationships whose members are not blocked on WhatsApp, because of course, they have precisely that, a continuous relationship, in which they talk on their mobile. You may also have been divorced but have to talk to your ex-partner about matters such as paperwork, childcare, etc.

WhatsApp has greatly limited the spying of strangers or people that we do not have on our agenda, but many times problems occur with couples or people in the environment that we are unable to block

If all goes well, no problem. But If any of the people in the cases described want to spy on the WhatsApp activity of their partner or ex-partner, they can. And it will do it simply because it is still in their contact list, and they have a chat in which they have spoken or speak, even once a year.

With the novelty presented by WhatsApp, (almost) nothing is contributed to these casesSince someone can continue to monitor when the person they want to spy on is online. From now on, you won’t be able to do it with a dedicated application like WaTools or WaCheck, but you can do it manually. So that the typical discussion of whether “last night you connected or not, if you replied to someone else, but not to me, because I saw you online”, is as easy as looking at the “Online” status patiently. There are also ways to automate this, which I prefer not to comment on for not contributing to the serious problem.

Solving the problem is as easy as WhatsApp allowing you to deactivate “Online” or letting us choose which contacts we want to show or not.

And it is not that there is no solution. ** WhatsApp has in its hand to make that users can choose whether or not to show the status “Online” **, to strangers and to any acquaintance with whom we talk a lot but want to preserve privacy. The best example of how to do it has been provided by Telegram a long time ago.



This is how privacy works on Telegram.

As we see, Telegram not only allows you to control who can see “my last time” but also “online”. In addition, we can choose that the whole world can see, my contacts or nobody. And best of all, we can add exceptions whatever our general choice.

That is, if I want my partner I talk to regularly not see when I am online, to show you a “recently” instead, even though I’m logged in at the time, I can do it. WhatsApp has a lot to improve in this regard, and Telegram marks one of the paths to follow very well.