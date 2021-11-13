Wheat is not able to head from India to Afghanistan, Imran Khan informed Taliban – I can believe giving solution to Pakistan for shipping

New Delhi: After the seize of the Taliban, a big humanitarian disaster has arisen in Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of other people in Afghanistan are suffering with starvation. Even one time meals isn’t getting. A big phase is dealing with hunger. In the sort of state of affairs, the folks of Afghanistan want lend a hand. In the meantime, Indian wheat may be now not in a position to visit Afghanistan. In the meantime, Pakistan Top Minister Imran Khan has given a remark referring to this.Additionally Learn – Sikh pilgrims of India will move to Pakistan for pilgrimage, Pak Top Fee issued 3 thousand visas

Imran Khan mentioned that the prerequisites prevailing in Afghanistan are irritating. He'll believe giving solution to Indian cars thru Pakistan, in order that wheat from India can achieve Afghanistan.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has mentioned that Islamic nation would “favourably” believe Taliban Executive’s request for transporting wheat presented by means of India throughout the nation on an “outstanding foundation” for humanitarian functions: Pak media – ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021



It’s being informed that Imran Khan has given this assurance to the appearing International Minister of Afghanistan, Aamir Khan Muktaki. Aamir Khan Muktaki had met Imran Khan with a delegation. The placement in Afghanistan was once mentioned on this assembly. On this, Imran Khan mentioned that balance in Afghanistan is essential for regional peace. He is making an attempt for it.