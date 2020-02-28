Wheel Of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Mistook ‘Raise The Roof’ For ‘Lift The Ceiling,’ Earned Zero Cool Points

Go away a Remark
Pat Sajak has been internet hosting Wheel of Fortune for over three many years now. That makes him fairly cool, proper? Nicely, on a current episode of the beloved recreation present, Sajak mistook the “increase the roof” gesture for “carry the ceiling” and earned himself a grand complete of zero cool factors for his efforts.
Throughout a current episode of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak shortly constructed a rapport with contestant Eliot Gaines. At one level, the host joked that Gaines ought to’ve gotten the memo that said nobody might gown higher than the host. When Gaines acquired an early lead on the opposite two contestants, Sajak headed over to the younger man to talk with him about his unbelievable gameplay.
Excited that he was successful so early on within the present, Eliot Gaines pumped his arms within the air within the well-known gesture for “increase the roof.” Pat Sajak, seemingly impressed by the contestant’s exuberant vitality, adopted swimsuit with the identical arm movement. Nevertheless, that’s the place it acquired a bit awkward. “Raise the ceiling,” Sajak exclaimed. Oops! Watch the beloved recreation present host get all of it unsuitable within the video beneath!
Naturally, followers of Wheel of Fortune shortly took discover and had a very good snort over Pat Sajak’s apparent mistake. Over on Twitter, one fan even used a gif from The Workplace of Michael Scott and Dwight referencing the identical idiom Sajak acquired unsuitable.
In the meantime, one other Wheel of Fortune fan questioned in the event that they’d heard Pat Sajak appropriately earlier than having a very good chuckle over the flub.
The gesture for “increase the roof,” in addition to the saying have been staples of popular culture for many years. It was even the title of the 1998 hip-hop single by Luke. The widespread use of the expression is simply one of many explanation why Pat Sajak mistaking the contestant’s gesture as “carry the ceiling” was so humorous. It’d even go down as one of many extra entertaining moments on Wheel of Fortune in fairly a while.
Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgical procedure in November and took a number of weeks off from internet hosting Wheel of Fortune to get well. Longtime co-host Vanna White stepped in to fill the position of host till Sajak returned. In January, Sajak’s daughter stepped in to cowl for Vanna White whereas her dad was out once more, this time for causes unrelated to his earlier surgical procedure. Fortunately, the host is doing significantly better now and as much as the duty for lifting the ceiling with excited contestants.
Wheel of Fortune airs in syndication, so you'll want to test your native listings for when and the place to look at the sport present.
