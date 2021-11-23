When Abhinandan Varthaman gained the Vir Chakra, Pakistan known as the Indian stand down at the F-16 airplane ‘baseless’

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as “baseless” India’s stand that an Indian pilot shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet all the way through an aerial skirmish in February 2019. This commentary of Pakistan got here an afternoon after President Ram Nath Kovind commemorated him with the Vir Chakra for his indomitable bravery and braveness on Monday.Additionally Learn – Congress chief Manish Tiwary wrote in his guide – Susceptible Manmohan govt, there used to be a ruckus

Wing Commander (now Crew Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman shot down an F-16 fighter jet from Pakistan on February 27, 2019, earlier than downing his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet. He used to be captured through the Pakistani military and later launched at the evening of March 1.

"Pakistan categorically rejects the 'totally baseless' Indian claims {that a} Pakistani F-16 airplane used to be shot down through an Indian pilot," Pakistan's International Place of business mentioned in a commentary. Global mavens and US officers have already showed after taking inventory of Pakistani F-16 airplane that no Pakistani F-16 used to be shot down that day.

The International Place of business mentioned the pilot’s free up used to be “a testomony to Pakistan’s want for peace in spite of India’s bitterness and unfairly competitive motion.” An afternoon after India performed an airstrike on a terrorist hideout in Balakot, Pakistan attempted to retaliate.

Considerably, Abhinandan had shot down an F-16 fighter airplane of Pakistan on February 27, 2019, earlier than the downing of his MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft. The air skirmish happened an afternoon after India performed air moves on terror camps in Balakot. The verdict to confer Vir Chakra on Vardhman used to be introduced through the federal government in 2019. Previous this month, the IAF promoted Varthaman to the rank of Crew Captain.

