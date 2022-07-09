When and what time to see Checo Pérez in the sprint race of the Austrian GP

Checo Pérez will seek to cut points from Max Verstappen in the Austrian Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

After the spectacular British Grand Prix who offered the formula 1the activity is back just a week later, so the change of chip for the drivers should be immediate, especially for those who suffered in Sunday’s race.

The venue will be Red Bull Ring of Austria, local circuit for the team of Max Verstappen y Czech Pérezwho will seek to move away in the championship of drivers and constructors with respect to their main pursuers of Ferrari.

Who arrives with the need to shorten distances in the individual classification, in addition to Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainzis the Mexican Sergio, who has already made it clear that the victory of his teammate does not benefit himso he will seek to impose himself on the track and add the maximum possible score of this atypical weekend, since the sprint race to define the starting grid.

Red Bull won the 2021 Austrian GP at the hands of Max Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

This weekend will return sprint race in Austria, so the classification It will be on Friday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m., in central Mexico time. In this Qualy will be defined at poleman and the starting grid for the Sprint Race of Saturday.

The sprint race It will be on Saturday, July 9 at 9:30 a.m. , in central Mexico time. At this time the starting grid for Sunday’s race will be defined, which will start at 8:00.

In this way, the schedules were adapted for the second of the three atypical weekends that the calendar has with the Sprint Raceswhich allow access to more points during a weekend in the Austrian GP.

Mexico schedules for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix (Photo: Twitter/@mexicogp)

As is already known since the 2021 season, the sprint races are short races of 100 kilometers and were promoted by the category to generate more interest throughout the weekend, since in this way both the Friday Saturday y domingo There is a lot at stake for the teams.

On Friday morning the first free practices are run and the car is configured for the Qualy later, which defines the grill for Saturday. The next day the dispute sprint race to distribute points and define the starting positions for Sunday, when finally the usual race takes place.

From the 2022 season the sprint race distribute points to the first eight places gradually: eight units to the first place, seven to the second, six to the third, five to the fourth and so on until the eighth position.

Max Verstappen, Checo Pérez and Charles Leclerc were the first three places in the last sprint race in Imola (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

In this way it is possible for a driver to add up to 34 points in the same weekend, with victory in the sprint race (eight points), victory in the race (25 points) and even an extra point for the fastest lap.

This is what he got Max Verstappen in the Italian Grand Prixwhen the first sprint race of the season took place and where the Dutchman and Red Bull took all the points within their reach.

This is how the second test of the 2022 calendar will take place, where the eleventh competition of the calendar will be held and the halfway point of the season will officially be reached, since this year 22 Grand Prix are scheduled.

