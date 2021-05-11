When (and Where) to Buy Tickets for Every Upcoming Broadway Show

While the theater industry is currently reeling from being on lockdown for the past 14 months, the curtains are about to rise again. After Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway theaters will reopen at full capacity on Sept. 14, theater productions have started to declare their intended return dates to the stage.

Here is where to find tickets for every Broadway show that has announced a reopening date:

‘Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations’

The electrifying musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will return to Broadway on Oct. 16 with a special gala performance. Starting at $39 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through July 2022.

‘American Utopia’

The musical inspired by the tenth studio album by British-American rock legend David Byrne will return to Broadway on Sept. 17. Starting at $99 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through Jan. 2022.

‘Chicago’

The longest-running American musical in Broadway history has claimed the earliest reopening date, premiering on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (the same day Cuomo’s allowing theaters to reopen). Starting at $49.50 a piece, tickets are currently on sale for subsequent weekends and holiday weeks through Feb. 6.

‘Come From Away’

While Apple TV Plus announced that they will be releasing a filmed version of the play, the popular musical will return to Broadway on Sept. 21. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through the end of June 2022.

‘Company’

The gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical comedy will begin previews on Dec. 20 and open on Jan. 9. Tickets will go on sale starting on May 11 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

‘Diana The Musical’

Two months after a live stage recording makes its way onto Netflix, the musical about the beloved Princess Diana will resume performances on Dec. 1 before its opening night on Dec. 16. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through Nov. 2022.

‘Jagged Little Pill’

The rock musical inspired by the 1995 album of the same name will return to Broadway on Oct. 21. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for shows through the end of the year.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

After playing three preview performances before the COVID-19 lockdown, the musical based on the beloved 1993 Robin Williams film is slated to open on Broadway on Dec. 5. Starting at $49 apiece, tickets are currently on sale for preview shows starting on Oct. 21.

‘Six’

After earning a million dollars during its first week of previews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, “Six” was hours away from officially opening before the COVID-19 shutdown went into effect on March 12. The musical will finally debut on Broadway starting on Sept. 17 with opening night set for Oct. 3. Tickets are currently available for shows through March 2022.

‘The Minutes’

Following Armie Hammer’s departure and ongoing renovations at the Cort Theatre, the Tracy Letts play will return to Broadway on March 15 — two years after its originally intended opening. Tickets are not yet available for sale.

‘The Music Man’

Hugh Jackman said the team behind “The Music Man” revival is rebuilding after Scott Rudin stepped back from Broadway productions in the wake of his workplace abuse allegations. Jackman and co-star Sutton Foster will return to the stage for previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on Dec. 20, with the official opening night slated for Feb. 10. Starting at $99 apiece, tickets are currently available for shows through July 2022.

‘The Phantom of the Opera’

The longest-running show on Broadway, which opened on Jan. 26, 1988, will return to the stage starting on Oct. 22. Starting at $29 apiece, tickets are currently available for shows through March 2022.